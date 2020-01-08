Ethan Manske’s passion is the moment.
When he was performing in a musical prduction in eighth grade? Singing was Manske’s passion.
As he competes on the viola for St. Michael’s at the All-State Music Festival this week at the University of New Mexico? Orchestra comes to the forefront.
When he hits the swimming pool at Albuquerque Academy for the State Swimming and Diving Championships in February? Swimming will become Manske’s true love — for the moment.
Manske admits that he does not have a favorite discipline when to comes to choosing among swimming, orchestra or the choir, but he likes it that way. Channeling his energy into just one would become boring.
“I want the diversity,” Manske said. “If I just swam, I’d get really bored really quickly. If I only sang, I’d get really bored. If I just played viola, I’d get really bored. I just wanted more variety. ... It honestly fluctuates. I’ve never had a set-in-stone something that I really like.”
If variety is the spice of life, then Manske is making his teenage years into a tasty dish.
It might seem like there aren’t enough hours in the day for Manske, a sophomore at St. Michael’s, to throw himself into everything he loves — whether it’s performing in choir and orchestra in the morning at St. Michael’s, or hitting the swimming pool for practice for his high school and club teams. But Manske isn’t afraid of the challenge of juggling so many things.
St. Michael’s head coach Elaine Pacheco is amazed at the energy Manske possesses.
“I don’t know how he gets his homework done and stays awake in class, but he does,” Pacheco said. “He’s a great student. The youth has their energy, and he certainly uses all of that.”
It helps that he’s pretty good at what he puts his mind to, regardless of what he is doing. Manske is perhaps the best swimmer for the Horsemen, as he is already qualified for the state meet in three events. His best event is the 500-yard freestyle, as Manske has the second-fastest time in the state with a 4-minute, 59.43-second performance at Los Alamos’ Bill Hudson Invitational on Dec. 7. That makes him a favorite to win a state individual title, which would make him the first state champion for St. Michael’s since Drew Fant won the 100 breaststroke in 2010.
Manske was an All-State performer in mixed choir in 2019, as a Soprano 1 as a freshman. This year, he opted to perform at All-State in orchestra band playing the viola, which began Wednesday at Popejoy Hall at the University of New Mexico.
Add to that his academic studies, and Manske has a pretty full schedule. Where’s the time to just relax?
“When I get home, at most, if it’s a good night I get 10, 15 minutes of relaxation — maybe a little bit more — and then it’s straight to homework,” Manske said.
When it came to swimming for St. Michael’s, Manske had to make a concession: He had to attend two practices per week that Pacheco requires to be on the team. It didn’t work out when Manske was a freshman, but he adjusted his schedule where he practices Tuesdays and Thursdays with the team while also practicing five days a week for Santa Fe Aquatic. That includes two days in which he practices at 6:30 a.m.
Despite the demands for his time, Manske said there is an understanding among everyone involved that he might miss a practice here or there for a variety of reasons — even if it’s just to take a break from the grind he is under. And everyone has been more than accommodating.
“I feel very fortunate about that,” Manske said. “They want my time and they want me to be there, but they are understanding if I am doing other things. It’s not like I’m in college or am a professional swimmer. So it’s not like this is the only thing that I do.”
So, there are times when Manske won’t be available. Manske will miss this weekend’s Albuquerque Academy Invitational in order to perform at the All-State Music Festival. It came at a perfect time, Pacheco said, because he had to miss a meet because the New Mexico Activities Association limits swimmers to 10 events during the regular season.
She and Manske have made a coordinated effort to utilize the “free time” he had during the Christmas break to work on his backstroke and butterfly. The result was that he posted a qualifying time of 56.54 seconds in the 100 butterfly at the St. Michael’s Horsemen Invitational on Saturday that is ranked eighth in the state. He cut more than a second off of his 100 backstroke time with a 57.26 that is the fourth fastest overall.
“We put in some serious miles over Christmas,” Pacheco said. “We didn’t have class; we could work him hard. I would have expected him to be a bit tired, but he still came out and swam a PR [personal record] and improved his 100 backstroke time. So that was very impressive.”
Manske, though, felt that he still has more to give in the pool.
“It wasn’t up to my true potential, because I’ve gone faster at club meets,” Manske said. “The problem was that the pool water was like, 85 degrees, which is really bad for competitive swimming. It feels like a hot tub when you’re in competitive swimming.”
Despite all that Manske has on his plate at such a young age, he isn’t about to limit himself. Manske talked about learning the cello and joining the diving team. After all, the fun is in the challenge.
“It’s fun competing and just going and experience it,” Manske said. “Even if I am on my own, it’s still a great experience. So, it’s more fun than anything.”
