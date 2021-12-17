St. Michaels High School logo

Girls basketball

Pojoaque Valley 44, St. Michael's 33

What happened: A lot of schedule shuffling for the Ben Luján Classic at Pojoaque saw the Lady Horsemen move from the 9:45 a.m. Friday game against Mesa Vista to the 8:15 p.m. nightcap against the host Elkettes. The changes seemed to throw them off, as they had just four points in the opening quarter and 10 at the half as Pojoaque built a 17-10 lead. The margin grew to 31-22 heading into the fourth.

"We took a lot of good shots, we just weren't making them," St. Michael's head coach Sonya Ruiz said.

Top players: Ceciliana Ruiz had 10 points to lead the Lady Horsemen, while Jacqueline Gorman added six.

What's next: St. Michael's (3-4) plays Socorro for the Green bracket consolation title at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Pojoaque (4-4) plays Kirtland Central for the Green title at 6:30 p.m.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.