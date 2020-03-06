Girls Class 3A State Tournament
First round
No. 4 West Las Vegas 52, St. Michael's 30
What happened: It was a familiar pattern the Lady Horsemen fell into that ended their season in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. They only trailed 9-8 after a quarter, but a two-point second quarter doomed them as the Lady Dons built a 26-10 lead at the half.
"The story of the game was turnovers," St. Michael's head coach Martin Esquibel said Friday. "We had 25 turnovers, and they had six. We outrebounded them, but with 25 turnovers, you cannot win a ball game."
Standouts: Brianna Marquez led all scorers with 21 points for West Las Vegas. Rachel Morgan paced the Lady Horsemen with 12 points.
What's next: The Lady Dons (20-8) head to the 3A quarterfinals, where they play No. 5 Hatch Valley at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Santa Ana Star Center. St. Michael's ends its season with a 12-16 record.
Girls Class 2A State Tournament
First round
No. 1 Peñasco 64, No. 16 Loving 49
What happened: Mandy Montoya is convinced that the Lady Falcons are no 16th seed. Their size bothered the Lady Panthers for a half, and they took only a 25-23 lead at halftime.
"They are way better than a 16 seed," Montoya said. "I looked at their roster, and it was, like, 5-[foot]-9, 5-9, 5-9, 10. This team had size."
But Peñasco had speed and quickness, which it used to force a faster tempo and slowly pulled away.
Standouts: Peñasco senior post Carly Gonzales sat out the last four minutes of the second quarter with three fouls, but still scored 37 points.
What's next: The Lady Panthers (28-2) get Rehoboth Christian, their season-opening opponent, in a 2A quarterfinal in the Santa Ana Star Center at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
