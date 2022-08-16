Given his calm demeanor and relaxed approach, it might seem as though Zach Martinez doesn’t rattle easily.

Some things, though, do get to him. It’s hard to see, but it’s there when he’s ready to reveal it.

The thought the St. Michael’s starting quarterback carried day and night through the offseason was his performance in last year’s Class 3A state championship game in Las Vegas, N.M. He was picked off five times in a loss to district rival Robertson, a game that ended a weird and wild year for the Horsemen.

