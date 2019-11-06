St. Michael’s fights through injuries

This was the reason coach Maggie Feil developed a system of “we” and not “me.”
When St. Michael’s freshman midfielder Grace Sandoval suffered a deep bone contusion in her right foot during a District 2-1A/3A girls soccer match at Las Vegas Robertson on Oct. 17 that sidelined her for the rest of the season, her absence wasn’t as debilitating as it could have been. While the Lady Horsemen lost a player who was one of five double-digit goal scorers on the roster, they feel they have adjusted to her absence.
“Grace has always been one of our top players,” said Feil, the first-year head coach at St. Michael’s. “However, we’re a strong, consistent team.”
That belief will be put to the test at 9 a.m. Wednesday as St. Michael’s takes on Las Vegas Robertson in a quarterfinal match of the Class 1A/3A state tournament at the Bernalillo Soccer Complex. The third-seeded Lady Horsemen beat the No. 6 Lady Cardinals 2-1 in their last matchup as Sandoval scored the golden goal in overtime for her final goal of the season.
St. Michael’s has played only one match since her absence, losing 3-0 to top-seeded and district rival Albuquerque Sandia Prep on Oct. 21, so the team had two weeks of practice to work on a new lineup. In Sandoval’s place will be a pair of eighth graders — Elsa Smith and Jada Lujan — who are more than capable of filling the void. Junior striker Rachel Morgan said Smith shows similar traits.
“She’s been making those same runs that Grace makes, and just crossing the ball and making really good passes,” Morgan said. “We’ve been adjusting well.”
But it’s not like the Lady Horsemen have not dealt with injuries throughout the year. Feil said the team is without eight grader Cameren Gantt and senior Chloe Lieberman as they are in concussion protocol and will miss the state tournament.
“The silver lining is that it gives somebody else an opportunity to shine and step up their game,” Feil said. “Other players have had a chance to do something different, and it is really neat to see a group of young athletes step up and fill the gaps.”
St. Michael’s also missed freshman Farrah Baker for about a month as she dealt with a concussion, which has been a common theme this season. Feil said there have been about six such incidents involving concussions, but it taught the team how important it was to identify potential dangers.
“Our team has been really responsible about that, and it’s not something that you see with young athletes about concussions,” Feil said. “They speak up for each other, and it was a really good learning opportunity for all of us, to talk about it and not brush it under the rug.”
Ultimately, though, the Lady Horsemen are driven by the disappointments of the last several seasons. They have lost in the semifinals or finals to the eventual state champion four of the last five seasons, including last year’s 1-0 loss in the finals to Albuquerque Sandia Prep. Once again, the three-time defending champion Lady Sundevils are the favorites to win, but last year’s loss still stings for St. Michael’s, which made a spirited run as the sixth seed after an up-and-down year.
“We were not expected to go that far, and I feel like we gave it our all,” said Morgan, who leads the team with 23 goals. “It didn’t come out like we wanted to, but we told ourselves, ‘Remember that taste.’ So I think this year, we all want that [a state title].”
“This is my last year to have a chance to do this,” added senior midfielder Daisy Smith, who has 16 goals and a team-high 10 assists. “So, I really want it and I am going to put all I have into this tournament to get us far in this tournament.”
But it will take a similar effort from all the Lady Horsemen to ensure their dream of a state title is possible.
State Boys and Girls Soccer Championships
Where: Bernalillo Soccer Complex
Ticket prices: Day passes — $15
Adults — $10
Seniors/Military/Students — $5
Quarterfinal schedule for Northern teams:
Boys
Class 4A, 10 a.m.
No. 7 Abq. Hope Christian vs. No. 2 Los Alamos (Field 11)
No. 6 Taos vs. No. 3 Abq. St. Pius X (Field 10)
Class 1A/3A, 12;30 p.m.
No. 8 St. Michael’s vs. No. 1 Abq. Bosque School (Field 8)
No. 7 Tierra Encantada vs. No. 2 New Mexico Military Institute (Field 11)
No. 5 Hatch Valley vs. No. 4 Monte del Sol (Field 9)
Girls
Class 4A, 2 p.m.
No. 5 Los Alamos vs. No. 4 Aztec (Field 5)
Class 1A/3A, 9 a.m.
No. 9 Santa Fe Prep vs. No. 1 Abq. Sandia Prep (Field 4)
No. 6 Las Vegas Robertson vs. No. 3 St. Michael’s (Field 6)
Note: Because of construction for the second phase of the U.S. 550 project, allow for more travel time than normal. For more more information, go to keepmoving550.com.
