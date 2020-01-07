The first half of the nondistrict schedule for the St. Michael’s Horsemen wasn’t set up for easy wins and gaudy records.
Playing a host of Class 4A and 5A schools was intended to get St. Michael’s ready for the season that matters the most — District 2-3A play and beyond. Still, when opportunity knocks, the Horsemen have to be ready to answer.
On Tuesday night, they had a chance to take down 4A’s Albuquerque Academy. Instead, they kept waiting for the Chargers to give the game away. St. Michael’s is still waiting, as the Chargers used an 8-0 spurt to erase a 49-43 deficit in regulation in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium, then pulled away in overtime to secure a 60-54 win.
The difference was a simple as the difference between give and take.
“I think we’re going to be OK, but they weren’t going to hand it to us,” Horsemen head coach David Rodriguez said. “We kinda stood around a couple of times hoping they would hand it to us. They went and got it, they went and shot it, and we ended up losing out.”
The Horsemen (6-6) had the Chargers (5-3) on the precipice of defeat after sophomore guard Devin Flores drove from the wing for a scoop layup with 2:49 left in the game for the six-point edge, which was the largest lead they held. They used a 1-3-1 zone defense to turn Academy into a jump-shooting team, and the result was six straight misses from the 3-point range to that point.
Unfortunately, the misses stopped there. Ryan Yassin knocked down a pair of 3s in the final 2:25 of the game that sandwiched around a Brady Forde layup to give the Chargers a 51-49 edge with 1:29 left. Academy head coach Jake Herrin said he has confidence in his team’s shooting; but it can be hit-and-miss.
Eleven of the Chargers’ last 14 shots came from deep, and they hit four of them.
“It’s sort of like a growing confidence,” Herrin said. “A kid hits a big 3, and all of a sudden, guys look at each other and say, ‘OK. Let’s go!’ ”
St. Michael’s did its part to help with the run, turning the ball over against Academy’s press twice in a row.
“We made some good decisions until the end,” Flores said. “We just lose focus at the end. Honestly, we’re a team that can beat this team. At the end, we got pressured and we made bad decisions. We couldn’t get over it.”
Until that point, it seemed that the Horsemen played well enough for 21/2 quarters to secure the win. The Horsemen big-men rotation of Thomas Wood, Lucas Coriz, Rico Gurule and Derek Martinez helped keep the duo of Forde and Bobby Bradley to just 22 combined points on the night and held Yassin in check for the first 29:35 as he had 11 points, but just one trey until that point.
“You gotta stay focused on the scouting report, which is the lefty [Yassin] can shoot it from deep,” Rodriguez said. “We let him get three 3s in the fourth quarter. You got to cheat out there and know what he is capable of.”
The problems weren’t just on defense. When the Horsemen were at their best, they attacked the basket and fed their post players. They just didn’t do it enough. Coriz had nine points in the first half, but didn’t score again until he hit a free throw with 1:06 left in overtime to trim the deficit to 56-54. Gurule and Wood each had nine points, and Flores led the team with 12 points that came mostly on drives to the basket.
That helped St. Michael’s crawl out of a 23-16 hole midway through the second quarter, as a 16-5 run that lasted into the third quarter handed it a 32-28 lead. But the Horsemen also hoisted up some inopportune 3s (2-for-11) and missed several layups, especially in the first half.
“Sometimes, when there’s nothing there, you gotta pull it out and preserve the possession,” Rodriguez said. “Forde had four fouls early and we should have fouled him out. We got to get the ball inside, and we didn’t. And we missed a lot of layups.”
Despite all of that, Rodriguez feels the nondistrict schedule has done what it was supposed to do — expose his team’s weaknesses. Now, the test for the Horsemen is to correct those areas in time for district play which is just two weeks away.
“We haven’t turned the corner yet,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve played well at times. The tough schedule hasn’t paid off yet. We showed signs of it [Tuesday] against a good team, but we should have finished them off and we didn’t.”
There is still time to learn how to respond to opportunity’s knock.
