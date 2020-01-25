Boys basketball
St. Michael’s 66, Raton 35
What happened: A 3½-hour bus ride is never easy, and the Horsemen looked a step slow Saturday in their District 2-3A game at Raton. Still, they led 21-9 after a quarter and 34-19 at the half before finding their legs in the fourth quarter. Raton had just two points in the fourth as St. Michael’s padded its 49-33 lead.
“We kinda had dead legs,” Horsemen head coach David Rodriguez said. “The effort was there, but their first step was kinda slow. The kids worked hard and it just took us a while to get going.”
Standouts: Ruben Salazar and Rico Gurule each scored 11 points to lead St. Michael’s. Derek Martinez added 10 and Thomas Wood was a point away from a double-double. He had nine points and 10 rebounds. Ben Kamp led the Tigers (11-6 overall, 0-2 in 2-3A) with 11 points.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (11-7, 2-0) takes on Santa Fe Indian School at home on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Abq. La Cueva 65, Los Alamos 37
What happened: The highlight was Jenee Montoya hitting a 3-pointer to give Los Alamos a 3-0 lead before the Lady Bears scored 15 unanswered points in a nondistrict game in Albuquerque. La Cueva (16-1) led 23-5 after one and 45-10 at the half, but Los Alamos “won” the second half by a 27-20 margin.
“We had a talk at halftime about finding success and see how that goes,” Lady Hilltoppers head coach Lanse Carter said. “They had to call some timeouts in the third quarter and make some adjustments, so that was good for us.”
Standouts: Montoya led Los Alamos with 10 points. Kaya Ingram led the Lady Bears with 16 points, Carolina Romero had 15 and Rylie Ottman scored 13.
What’s next: Los Alamos (10-7) heads back to District 2-4A play with a home game against Española Valley on Thursday.
Peñasco 61, Coronado 22
What happened: The Lady Panthers continued their dominance over 5-2A foes as they held the Lady Leopards to 13 points through the first three quarters to build a 47-13 lead. Ten players scored for Peñasco, and only one 3-pointer was recorded. Leandra Romero exploded for six points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers built an 18-2 lead.
Standouts: Carly Gonzales had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Ariana Tafoya added nine. Alexandria Sandoval and Jennifer Aguilar each had nine steals a piece to lead the defensive effort.
What’s next: Peñasco (15-1, 2-0) plays a make-up game with Pecos on Monday. It is also a rematch of the Northern Rio Grande Tournament championship game from earlier this month. Coronado (7-8, 0-2) takes on Mora on Thursday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.