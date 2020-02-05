Boys basketball
St. Michael's 52, West Las Vegas 44
What happened: The Horsemen rallied for the second straight game against a Las Vegas school, this one Wednesday at Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. The Dons led 29-24 at the half, but St. Michael's clamped down on forward John Balizan and held him scoreless in the second half after he had 11 points at the break.
The Horsemen led 37-36 heading into the fourth and held West Las Vegas to just eight points the rest of the way.
"I believe that all of those tough December games taught us to be tough and keep working and try to make things happen," Horsemen head coach David Rodriguez said.
Standouts: Senior Thomas Wood played through an illness and led St. Michael's with 18 points, and Rico Gurule had eight second-half points.
What's next: St. Michael's (14-7 overall, 5-0 in 2-3A) plays at home Friday against Raton. The Dons (12-8, 4-1) play Saturday at Santa Fe Indian School.
Santa Fe High 83, Albuquerque Rio Grande 50
What happened: The Demons' transition game had the Ravens on their heels for most of a District 5-5A game in Albuquerque. Rio Grande (3-16, 0-5) trailed 22-10 after the first quarter, but scored the first five points of the second. An 8-0 run by Santa Fe High followed and the outcome was never in doubt after that.
"We were getting layups on the other after they scored," Demons head coach Zack Cole said. "It was nice. We were getting the ball out of the net [after a made basket] and looking downcourt. We shared the ball really nice."
Standouts: P.J. Lovato had a team-high 22 points for the Demons, while J.B. White added 19 and senior post Anthony Sisneros had eight points.
What's next: Santa Fe High (18-3, 5-0) has a home game Friday against Albuquerque High.
Capital 77, Albuquerque Manzano 43
What happened: The Jaguars started running and never stopped in a 5-5A game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Capital took a 25-6 lead after a quarter and made it 40-15 heading into the locker room at the half. The only thing the Jaguars couldn't do was stop senior Spencer Kalivoda, who had 18 points on the strength of five 3-pointers.
Standouts: Capital senior T.J. Sanchez pushed his program-best career-point total to 1,228 after he scored 21 points. Dominic Luna added 17 and Seth Arroyos had 14. The Monarchs (7-12, 2-3) had another Kalivoda (Jack) score 12.
What's next: Capital (18-3, 4-1) entertains Rio Grande on Friday.
Girls basketball
West Las Vegas 50, St. Michael's 35
What happened: The Lady Dons lived off of second and third chances on the offensive end, grabbing 14 offensive rebounds that proved to be crucial in a 2-3A win in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. They only led 22-17 at the half, but scored seven of the first nine points in the third quarter to push the margin to double digits.
"We're not holding our own individually," Lady Horsemen head coach Martin Esquibel said. "The matchups are good, we just got to do better about winning those matchups."
Standouts: Carisa Padilla had 12 points to lead St. Michael's, while Stella Valencia had eight points and 11 rebounds.
What's next: St. Michael's (10-11, 1-3) travels to Raton on Friday. West Las Vegas (14-6, 4-0) plays host to Santa Fe Indian School on Friday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.