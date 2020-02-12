Boys basketball
St. Michael’s 71, Santa Fe Prep 39
What happened: The Horsemen came out ready and focused in a District 2-3A game Wednesday in Prep Gymnasium, taking a 20-7 lead after a quarter and building it 44-17 at the half to remain undefeated in district play.
St. Michael’s dominated the paint, as the trio of Lucas Coriz, Rico Gurule and Thomas Wood combined for 43 points.
“I have to give Prep credit, they played really hard,” St. Michael’s head coach David Rodriguez said. “[Prep] coach [Joe] Vigil is doing a great job, but we just overpowered them. We were stronger and quicker in all positions.”
Standouts: Coriz had a team-high 16 points, while Wood added 15 and Gurule 12 for the top scorers for the Horsemen. Xander Hnasko paced the Blue Griffins with 13 points.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (16-7 overall, 7-0 in 2-3A) plays at Las Vegas Robertson on Friday. Prep (5-14, 0-7) faces West Las Vegas at home on Saturday.
Monte del Sol 62, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 35
What happened: The Dragons needed a 21-5 scoring run in the third quarter to take control of a 2-2A game in Christian Life. The Wild Wolves scored the first five points of the game before Monte del Sol went on a 16-2 run to finish off the quarter, but the Dragons only led 32-23 at the half.
Standouts: Brayan Roybal had a team-high 19 points for the Dragons, while Kevin Enriquez added 15 and Ivan Morales had 10. Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf had Andres Gonzales score 14 points and Jackson Cole had 11.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (11-11, 4-0) takes on McCurdy in a home game at the Institute for American Indian Arts. Desert Academy/Waldorf (1-6, 0-4) plays at Tierra Encantada in Christian Life Academy on Thursday.
New Mexico School for the Deaf 54, Jemez Valley 52
What happened: It was a career night for sophomore Bruce Brewer Jr. in more ways than one. He reached the 1,000-point plateau in his career, but he also hit the game winner at the buzzer to improve to 2-0 in 7-1A play over the Warriors in a packed Larson Gymnasium. It was a spectacular finish to a game in which NMSD (15-5, 2-0) led by as many at 18 points before Jemez Valley rallied to tie the game with 12 seconds left.
Standouts: Brewer had a triple-double, with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on the night. Luis Villalobos had a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds, and freshman Kieran Vollmar added 16.
What’s next: The two teams go at it again Thursday at NMSD.
Girls basketball
Abq. Sandia 52, Santa Fe High 41
What happened: The Demonettes led the 5-5A leaders 21-20 at the half, but a five-point third quarter helped the Lady Matadors take control in the second half in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Sandia took a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter before outscoring Santa Fe High 19-15 to finish off the win. The Lady Matadors did enough from the free-throw line in the fourth, making 10 of 18 tries.
“I’m proud of these girls,” Demonettes head coach Nate Morris said. “They didn’t quit.”
Standouts: Viane Cumber led the Lady Matadors with 22 points, while Mia Jade Roy added 11. Angie Perez led Santa Fe High with 11 points, and Lexy Espinoza added seven.
What’s next: The Demonettes (8-14, 0-5) plays at Albuquerque Manzano on Friday.
Abq. High 52, Capital 41
What happened: The Lady Bulldogs bulled their way to a 26-17 lead at the half of a physical 5-5A game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium, and the lead held up the rest of the way. After keeping Tiara Pendleton in check for the first half, Capital couldn’t control her in the second as she had eight of her 12 points after the break.
Standouts: Rebecca Sorensen had 17 points to lead the Lady Jaguars, while Alyssa Martinez added eight. Briana Cole had 10 points in a supporting role for Albuquerque High.
What’s next: Capital (8-14, 3-3) takes on Sandia in Albuquerque on Friday.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 46, Tierra Encantada 24
What happened: The Phoenix didn’t get off to a good start, as the Lady Alacranes were within 17-12 after one quarter. However ATC only allowed 12 points the rest of the way as it took advantage of multiple scoring chances to pull away in a 2-2A home game. The Phoenix dominated the glass, as Perla Miramontes had 12 rebounds, while Charli Koseoglu and Naomi Lujan each grabbed 16. Still, the number of missed shots bothered ATC head coach Ron Drake.
“I told the girls, ‘We’re Americans, not Russians,’ because we were rushing our shots a lot,” Drake said.
Standouts: Miramontes had a team-high 21 points, while Chanelle Jeager added 10.
What’s next: The Phoenix (10-8, 2-1) takes on Tierra Encantada on Saturday in Christian Life Academy.
Monte del Sol 35, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 26
What happened: The Lady Dragons played tough pressure defense from the start, as they held the Wild Wolves to just seven points in the first half to take a 21-7 lead.
“We pressed pretty much throughout the whole game,” Monte del Sol head coach Ray Roybal said. “I threw a couple of defenses at them to experiment in the fourth quarter, and that was when they made their run.”
Standouts: Araceli Pena led Monte del Sol with 12 points, Daisy Ortiz added nine and Mary Jane Alvidrez scored eight. Olivia Rigatti paced Desert Academy/Waldorf with 15 points.
What’s next: The Lady Dragons (2-16, 2-2) plays host to McCurdy on Thursday at the Institute of American Indian Arts. The Wild Wolves (1-15, 0-4) plays Tierra Encantada on Thursday in Christian Life Academy.
