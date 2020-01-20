Boys basketball
St. Michael’s 62, Socorro 42
What happened: The Horsemen finished off the nondistrict portion of the season in style Monday, outscoring the host Warriors 17-3 in the second quarter to build a 37-15 lead at the break.
“We had good balance,” Horsemen head coach David Rodriguez said. “We shot one 3[-pointer] all night and we made it, but that was against a zone. When they went man-to-man, we just said ‘We’re going to execute and not even going to shoot a 3. We’re not even going to think about shooting a 3.’ ”
Standouts: Lucas Coriz had a team-high 16 points as three Horsemen scored in double figures. Thomas Wood added 14 and Derek Martinez had 10. Zavier Rojas scored 19 points to lead Socorro.
What’s next: District 2-3A play begins for St. Michael’s (9-7), as it plays host to Santa Fe Prep on Wednesday night.
