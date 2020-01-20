Blank sports logo

Boys basketball

St. Michael’s 62, Socorro 42

What happened: The Horsemen finished off the nondistrict portion of the season in style Monday, outscoring the host Warriors 17-3 in the second quarter to build a 37-15 lead at the break.

“We had good balance,” Horsemen head coach David Rodriguez said. “We shot one 3[-pointer] all night and we made it, but that was against a zone. When they went man-to-man, we just said ‘We’re going to execute and not even going to shoot a 3. We’re not even going to think about shooting a 3.’ ”

Notes from the north

NEW James Barron and Will Webber talk about the impact of the dismissal of Carlton Bragg from the UNM men's basketball team, then take a look at the district outlook for local prep hoops squads.

Standouts: Lucas Coriz had a team-high 16 points as three Horsemen scored in double figures. Thomas Wood added 14 and Derek Martinez had 10. Zavier Rojas scored 19 points to lead Socorro.

What’s next: District 2-3A play begins for St. Michael’s (9-7), as it plays host to Santa Fe Prep on Wednesday night.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.