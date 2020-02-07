Girls basketball
St. Michael’s 51, Raton 22
What happened: The Lady Horsemen were down two starters Friday in a District 2-3A game in Raton, but the freshmen did their part to mitigate the absences of Rachel Morgan and Lauryn Pecos. Carley Gravel and Lillian Rodriguez combined for 19 points, as St. Michael’s allowed just 10 points in the second half against the Lady Tigers.
“They really came through,” Lady Horsemen head coach Martin Esquibel said. “You really can’t imitate varsity playing experience in practice or anywhere else. So this was big for them.”
Standouts: Carisa Padilla had a team high 16 points for St. Michael’s, while Gravel had 12 and Rodriguez scored seven.
What’s next: The Lady Horsemen (11-11, 2-3) play host to Las Vegas Robertson on Feb. 14.
