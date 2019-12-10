Boys basketball

St. Michael’s 68, Pojoaque Valley 51

What happened: Communication was key for the Horsemen, who finished strong in each half to pull away from the Elks in a nondistrict game Tuesday in Ben Luján Gymnasium. The Elks led 18-17 after a quarter, but St. Michael’s erased the margin with a 23-9 scoring edge in the second quarter for a 40-27 lead. Pojoaque then scored just eight points in the fourth as the Horsemen put the finishing touches on the win.

Standouts: The Horsemen trio of Thomas Wood, Lucas Coriz and Rico Gurule combined for 45 points. Wood recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Coriz had 11 points and nine boards. Noah De La Cruz had 15 points for the Elks, and Nathan Valdez scored 10.

What’s next: St. Michael’s (3-1) heads to the Rio Rancho Cleveland Invitational and plays Roswell on Thursday. Pojoaque plays host Belen in the Hub City Invitational on the same day.

Girls basketball

Abq. Evangal Christian 35, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 24

What happened: The Wild Wolves focused on defense, and it proved to be fortuitous. The Lady Eagles only had nine points at the half and didn’t pull away until late in the nondistrict game in Christian Life Academy. Mike Velarde, Desert Academy/Waldorf head coach, spent much of Monday’s practice working on defense to defense Evangel Christian’s shooters.

“If we hadn’t done that, they would have scored in the 40s,” Velarde said. “They have good 3-point shooters, but our defense was a big factor.”

Standouts: Kaya Schlesinger had 11 points for the Wild Wolves, hitting three 3-pointers in the process. Yuliana Garcia led the Lady Eagles with 13 points.

What’s next: Desert Academy/Waldorf (0-3) plays Wednesday at New Mexico School for the Deaf.

