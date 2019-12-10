Boys basketball
St. Michael’s 68, Pojoaque Valley 51
What happened: Communication was key for the Horsemen, who finished strong in each half to pull away from the Elks in a nondistrict game Tuesday in Ben Luján Gymnasium. The Elks led 18-17 after a quarter, but St. Michael’s erased the margin with a 23-9 scoring edge in the second quarter for a 40-27 lead. Pojoaque then scored just eight points in the fourth as the Horsemen put the finishing touches on the win.
Standouts: The Horsemen trio of Thomas Wood, Lucas Coriz and Rico Gurule combined for 45 points. Wood recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Coriz had 11 points and nine boards. Noah De La Cruz had 15 points for the Elks, and Nathan Valdez scored 10.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (3-1) heads to the Rio Rancho Cleveland Invitational and plays Roswell on Thursday. Pojoaque plays host Belen in the Hub City Invitational on the same day.
Girls basketball
Abq. Evangal Christian 35, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 24
What happened: The Wild Wolves focused on defense, and it proved to be fortuitous. The Lady Eagles only had nine points at the half and didn’t pull away until late in the nondistrict game in Christian Life Academy. Mike Velarde, Desert Academy/Waldorf head coach, spent much of Monday’s practice working on defense to defense Evangel Christian’s shooters.
“If we hadn’t done that, they would have scored in the 40s,” Velarde said. “They have good 3-point shooters, but our defense was a big factor.”
Standouts: Kaya Schlesinger had 11 points for the Wild Wolves, hitting three 3-pointers in the process. Yuliana Garcia led the Lady Eagles with 13 points.
What’s next: Desert Academy/Waldorf (0-3) plays Wednesday at New Mexico School for the Deaf.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.