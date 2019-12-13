Boys basketball
St. Michael's 59, Abq. Menaul 50
What happened: The Horsemen played with toughness and urgency in the second half, which allowed them to overcome a 31-26 halftime deficit Friday against the 2A Panthers in the Rio Rancho Cleveland Invitational. A smothering defense held Menaul to just seven points in the third quarter and put a lid on forward Carlos Fuentes, who scored just four of his 16 points in the second half.
"As a group, they realized, right now, we need to find our personality and come out with more toughness," Horsemen head coach David Rodriguez said. "Everyone bared down and started diving for loose balls. We started using our lateral quickness and cut off the driving lanes."
Standouts: Thomas Wood scored 19 points for St. Michael's, while Devin Flores added 17 and Lucas Coriz had 12.
What's next: St. Michael's (5-2) plays Denver Eaglecrest for fifth place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Girls basketball
Peñasco 51, Estancia 16
What happened: The Lady Panthers didn't allow the Lady Bears to reach double figures in a nondistrict home game Friday, building a 23-6 lead at the half after holding their guests to a single free throw. Peñasco got eight players in the scorebook, and used a 19-5 third quarter to put the outcome out of doubt.
Standouts: Carly Gonzales took a back seat to Lady Panthers senior wing Adrianna Tafoya, who scored 13 of her 21 points after the half. Gonzales managed 11 and Martina Tafoya added eight. Estancia had a pair of players with five points — Aliya Padilla and Olivia Anaya.
What's next: Peñasco gets a break before heading to the Ben Luján Tournament at Pojoaque Valley on Thursday.
