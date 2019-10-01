BOYS SOCCER
St. Michael’s 5, Las Vegas Robertson 3
What happened: The Horsemen (6-6-1 overall, 3-1 district) ventured Tuesday into Las Vegas, N.M., and got themselves back into the thick of the District 2-1A/3A race by beating the host Cardinals (4-9, 0-4). Wesley Graham had a hat trick for St. Michael’s, scoring twice on penalty kicks while getting his third the old-fashioned way on a designed play. Esteban Rigales and Oliver Rosales had the other goals for the Horsemen.
Standouts: Berkeley Reynolds had two assists for the Horsemen but had four of his six shot attempts bounce off the goal post.
What’s next: St. Michael’s hosts Sandia Prep on Thursday. Robertson is at home Thursday against Santa Fe Prep.
Santa Fe Prep 7, Oak Grove/Menaul 1
What happened: Mateo Stella had a hat trick while Alex Hoback added a pair of goals, helping the Blue Griffins snap a five game losing streak with a win at home Tuesday. It also helped Prep climb out of the cellar in District 2-1A/3A, giving the team its first league win. Hakan Guiler-Hatch and Mike Vimont added goals for the Blue Griffins, whose only goals this season have come in the team’s two wins.
Standouts: Griffins co-captain Alex Mazur didn’t score but was outstanding on defense.
What’s next: Santa Fe Prep (2-7, 1-3) travels to Robertson Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Michael’s 8, Las Vegas Robertson 2
What happened: The Lady Horsemen never trailed and rolled to their seventh straight win, taking a 3-0 lead at halftime and scoring five more times in a busy second half. Daisy Smith, Rachel Morgan and Grace Sandoval scored two goals apiece while Farrah Baker and Olivia Farrar also scored as St. Michael’s remained unbeaten in District 2-1A/3A.
Standouts: Smith, Cassie Gravel and Claire Patten added assists for the Lady Horsemen.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (12-2, 4-0) heads to Sandia Prep on Thursday. Robertson (7-5-1, 1-3) travels to Santa Fe Prep on Thursday.
Santa Fe Prep 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins improved their passing, which led to better overall possession in a 2-1A/3A match at SFIS athletic complex. All three of Prep’s goals came in the first half, with senior Hayden Colfax scoring two.
“We missed some good opportunities, but I am glad we are getting more of them,” Blue Griffins head coach Rocky Polk said.
Standouts: Colfax upped her goal total to 16, while Madeleine Mena had the other goal. Eighth grader Greta Swanson dished out a pair of assists.
What’s next: Prep (4-6-1, 1-4) entertains Las Vegas Robertson on Thursday. SFIS (2-10, 0-4) travels to West Las Vegas on Saturday.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 2, Navajo Prep 2, 2 OT
What happened: It was not the performance the Phoenix hoped for in Farmington, as the Lady Eagles rallied late in the first half to tie it at 2-all. After that, the teams had their chances but could not convert for the final 60 minutes of a 1-1A/3A match.
Standouts: Xitlally Perez Estrada recorded a goal, and Amberly Garcia scored her team-leading 17th goal.
What’s next: ATC (8-2-2, 1-0-1) gets a home date with Rehoboth Christian in a match that will give the winner a leg up in the district title chase.
VOLLEYBALL
Santa Fe High 3, Abq. High 0
What happened: The Demonettes were in control from start to finish as they swept the Lady Bulldogs, 25-15, 25-10, 25-17, in Albuquerque to open District 5-5A play. Santa Fe High served tough and got some easy passes in return, which set up a strong hitting attack in which four players had at least five kills.
“Our ball control was great,” Demonettes head coach Josie Adams said. “We stayed in [our] system all night.”
Standouts: Demonettes senior outside hitter Salome Romp had 12 kills and five aces, while Laila Bernardino added six kills and four aces. Leila Peirpont and Joey Chambers each had seven kills from the middle.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (9-2 overall, 1-0 in 5-5A) plays host to Albuquerque Sandia on Thursday.
St. Michael’s 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Lady Horsemen showed there is still some championship mettle left over from last year’s team as they overcame the Blue Griffins’ strong serving for a 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 win to open 2-3A play in Prep Gymnasium. Prep held leads in Games 2 and 3, but head coach Kiran Bhakta said passing issues contributed to the Blue Griffins’ downfall.
“If we can clean this up, we are in this,” Bhakta said. “We can make this district race a little more interesting then.”
Standouts: Prep eighth grader Nicole Gonzales did a little bit of everything with seven kills, three aces, seven assists and a block. Junior Raelyn Gonzales had eight kills and an ace.
What’s next: Prep (5-6, 0-1) plays Las Vegas Robertson at home Saturday. St. Michael’s (6-5, 1-0) is home with Raton on Thursday.
Las Vegas Robertson 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: Consistency is the key when playing a veteran team like the top-ranked Lady Cardinals, but the young, inexperienced Lady Braves could not maintain it in a 25-9, 25-16, 25-11 sweep in Michael Marr Gymnasium to open 2-3A play.
“The second game, it was back and forth, and they’d get a run because of our passing,” SFIS head coach Brian Gurule said. “In the third game, we were ahead early, but then our passing goes again.”
Standouts: Sophomore Cameron Conners had five kills to lead the Lady Braves’ attack. Junior Sydnie Pino had 14 digs in her first start at libero.
What’s next: SFIS (3-9, 0-1) has a home match against West Las Vegas on Friday. Robertson (8-3, 1-0) travels to take on Santa Fe Prep.
Pojoaque Valley 3, Española Valley 0
What happened: The Elkettes were efficient and quick in dispatching the Lady Sundevils, 25-14, 25-14, 25-9 in a 2-4A match in Edward Medina Gymnasium. The back row produced 66 digs and outside hitter Alicia Quintana had 12 kills on just 17 attempts.
“She was on fire,“ Pojoaque head coach Joe Rodriguez said.
Standouts: Ashten Martinez led Pojoaque with 13 kills, and Adrianna Rodriguez had three aces. Kiara Martinez has 18 digs.
What’s next: Pojoaque (9-4, 1-0) plays host to Taos on Thursday. Española (3-5, 0-1) heads to Moriarty on Thursday.