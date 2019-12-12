Boys basketball
Rio Rancho Cleveland Invitational
Roswell 88, St. Michael's 50
What happened: The Coyotes ran the Horsemen ragged in the second half Thursday, outscoring them 41-15 to advance to a semifinal matchup against the host Storm Friday. St. Michael's head coach David Rodriguez said discipline was at the heart of the matter.
"We failed to have any discipline to run our half-court offense," Rodriguez said.
The Horsemen found themselves down 29-15 after a quarter, but trimmed the deficit to 10 points late in the second quarter before Roswell took a 47-35 lead into the locker room.
Standouts: Dominic Nava scorched the nets for 37 points to lead Roswell and Taymon Burrola added 23. Thomas Wood led the Horsemen with 21 points.
What's next: St. Michael's (4-2) plays Albuquerque Menaul in a consolation semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday.
Santa Fe Prep 62, Academy for Technology and the Classics 41
What happened: The Blue Griffins overcame a sluggish start that saw them trail 10-2 before taking a 22-21 lead. They adjusted to put more pressure on Phoenix forward Milan Lombardo, who ended up in foul trouble. Prep finally took control by outscoring ATC 25-13 in the final quarter.
Standouts: Finn Coles had 29 points to lead Prep, and Sam Cooper added 10. Lombardo only had 14 points, but eighth grader Julian Bernardino led the Phoenix with 19.
What's next: Prep (3-2) gets a three-week vacation before playing again Jan. 7 against Monte del So. ATC (0-5) heads to Ojo Caliente to face Mesa Vista on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Academy for Technology and the Classics 32, Santa Fe Prep 15
What happened: The Phoenix played tough defense, which eased the strain of an offense that couldn't find the bottom of the net. ATC only led 11-9 at the half, but held the Blue Griffins to just two points for most of the second half until allowing a pair of baskets in the final 30 seconds.
Phoenix head coach Ron Drake lamented the offensive woes that have plagued his team.
"We missed a ton of shots," Drake said. "Our defense was good, but we didn't play a good offensive game."
Standouts: Charlie Koseoglu tied for team-high scoring honors with Chanelle Jeager with eight points, and she had 17 rebounds. Perla Miramontes added seven.
What's next: ATC (4-0) plays at Mesa Vista on Saturday, while Prep doesn't play until 2020, when it takes on Monte del Sol on Jan. 7.
