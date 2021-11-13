The five-year hiatus is over.
For the first time since 2016, the St. Michael’s football team is headed for the state semifinals, using Saturday’s 34-14 win at home against New Mexico Military Institute to set up a date with top-seeded Raton in Class 3A’s final four.
The fifth-seeded Horsemen (8-3) will host that game thanks to the New Mexico Activities Association’s policy of alternating playoff sites between schools. The last time Raton played St. Michael’s in the postseason was nearly 70 years ago on the Tigers’ turf.
“Yeah, home-field advantage this time of year is huge and we’ll take it,” said Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez.
Three of the last four teams still standing are members of District 2-3A; the other game has district rival Robertson hosting Socorro, meaning both of the tournament’s top seeds are being sent on the road.
The Horsemen reserved their spot by returning a pair of kicks for scores, then getting a solid game from their line on both sides of the ball. The offense went with a ground-based attack that produced a 163-yard effort from running back Daymon Lujan.
“We kind of went with that approach the last couple of weeks and we’ve really got it going, I think,” Lujan said.
Of Lujan’s 20 carries, the most impressive one came on the first snap of the fourth quarter. Taking a handoff out of the shotgun, he went 13 yards up the middle for a touchdown, bowling over NMMI’s Jaikayo Brown at the goal line as he bounded into the end zone standing up to open a 27-14 lead.
The Horsemen never trailed in the game, making the most out of two highlight-reel special teams plays in which Isaac Ruiz gathered a punt on one hop and meandered his way 58 yards for a touchdown to break a scoreless tie late in the first quarter. Ruiz broke free inside Colts territory after getting a pair of de-cleating blocks from his teammates.
Up 14-0 at halftime, St. Michael’s gave up a NMMI touchdown just 85 seconds into the third quarter after the Colts used an onside kick to ignite a spark that simply wasn’t there in a first half dominated by defense — plays like a fourth-down stuff late in the half where sophomore defensive tackle Matthias Duran was the first of three teammates to nail NMMI’s Simen Johansen to halt a drive that got as far as the St. Michael’s 19.
The first half also saw a Horsemen touchdown taken off the scoreboard when Zachary Martinez’s 8-yard corner fade to Devin Flores was nullified when officials ruled Flores was guilty of pass interference.
NMMI’s initial score was immediately answered when Flores picked up the bouncing kickoff inside his own 20 and raced the rest of the way.
“You know, those guys were trying everything,” Lujan said, referring to a NMMI attack that included a successful fake punt, option pitches, vertical deep routes and shifting fronts on defense that ended in double teams against Flores almost the entire game.
The one constant was the St. Michael’s ground game, which had three underclassmen starting on the offensive line. The unit, anchored by seniors Jordan Bernal and Cody Wilson, opened enough holes for the Horsemen to reel off eight runs of at least 10 yards and buy enough time for Martinez to complete eight of his 11 passing attempts for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Flores.
“I think we’re a team that’s starting to play with a lot of confidence in the running game, you know?” Lujan said. “We’ve gone with a lot of changes this year, but the last couple of games it seems like we’ve kind of figured it out.”
Raton (11-0) hammered No. 8 seed Hope Christian, 49-12, on Saturday while No. 3 Robertson beat crosstown rival West Las Vegas, 27-6, to set up its date with Socorro, a 41-0 winner over Dexter at home Friday. Both semifinal games will be at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“The fact that three of the teams still here are from our district says a lot about what each of us had to go through to get here,” Fernandez said. “I said all along that four of the top five teams in the state were in our district so, no, it’s not surprising that all of us are still here.”
NOTES
There were three turnovers on three straight plays late in the fourth quarter, two of which were fumbles by Lujan when the Horsemen were trying to burn some clock. “One of them I thought my knee was down and the other, I just got hit before I really even had the ball and could do anything with it,” Lujan said. … Teams from 2-3A are a combined 4-1 in these playoffs. The lone loss was West Las Vegas losing to Robertson on Saturday. … Another stellar defensive play came in the fourth quarter when NMMI quarterback Juan Badillo was flushed to his right and crushed from behind by St. Michael’s defensive end Diego Armendariz. Badillo was in the act of throwing and his pass wobbled into the arms of Horsemen defensive back Isaiah Salazar for the interception. … Three of the four No. 1 seeds in the 3A-6A playoffs will be on the road for the semifinals. The lone exception is Lovington in 4A, which will stay at home to host Moriarty next weekend.
