Baseball
Caleb 'Lubby' Marrujo, senior, Las Vegas Robertson
Caleb "Lubby: Marrujo, a 2021 graduate, showed why he earned a baseball scholarship at New Mexico Highlands University. In short, he did it all for the Cardinals, who reached the Class 3A championship game for the second straight season (the caveat being there was no 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic). Marrujo led the Cardinals with 17 RBIs, 18 runs scores and 19 stolen bases. In the 3A quarterfinals, he also hit one of the team’s three home runs — a two-run blast that capped a seven-run seventh in an 11-7 win over St. Michael’s. On the hill, he went 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and led the team with 39 strikeouts. He came one out away from a complete game effort to lead the Cardinals to the semifinals, instead allowing six runs in 6⅔ innings in a 9-7 win over East Mountain.
Softball
Maddie Griego, junior, West Las Vegas
They say hitting a ball with a bat is the most difficult thing in sports. Well, this Lady Dons junior took that little saying, scrunched it into a little ball and smacked it over the horizon. The starting shortstop for a team that rode all the way to the Class 3A state championship game, Maddie Griego lit the batter's box on fire by hitting .600 with an OPS of a cartoonish 1.643. In nearly 100 trips to the plate, she only struck out three times. Simply put, it took serious effort to sit her down and limit the damage. She helped form the nucleus of a team loaded with underclassmen, one that upset crosstown rival Robertson in the playoffs to reach the finals. Griego had 54 hits, 26 of which went for extra bases.
Boys tennis
Wade McDermott, junior, St. Michael's
The only thing to slow this Horsemen junior down was a whole boatload of cramps during the recent Class 1A-4A team state tennis tournament, a series of leg and torso lockdowns that forced him to retire in a duals match against Academy. Unbeaten throughout the regular season in doubles play alongside playing partner Evan Bloodworth, McDermott went a combined 21-2 between singles and doubles. It culminated in a run to the doubles state title match with Evan Bloodworth. Although they settled for second, the pair's journey accentuated the powerful serve and steady groundstrokes McDermott perfected and fine-tuned in his time at numerous youth tournaments around the country.
Girls tennis
Isabel Voinescu, junior, Santa Fe Prep
A bum ankle — actually make that two bum ankles — weren't enough to keep this Blue Griffins junior from making history at the Class 1A-4A State Tennis Tournament. Not only did she become the first female state singles champion in Prep's long and proud tennis history, she became the first Santa Fe girl to win a singles title in 46 years. She did so in impressive fashion, sweeping through the state tournament without losing a single set and beating district rival Kate McDonald of Los Alamos in the finals. Afterward, Isabel said she'd turned an ankle at track practice just days before the tennis tournament. During the tournament, she said, she woke up the morning of her semifinal match with significant pain and stiffness in the other ankle.
Boys track and field
Rafael Sanchez, senior, Los Alamos
Rafael Sanchez is no stranger to NorthStars — he was the boys cross-country selection in the shortened 2019-20 sports season. But Sanchez’s selection this year centers around one of the greatest single-day performances in state track and field history. In each distance race (the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters), Sanchez rallied to win in the final 200 meters. In the 1,600, he navigated his way from seventh on the final lap to first in 4 minutes, 40.56 seconds. His 21 points on the day earned him the high-point honor for the meet and helped Los Alamos win the boys championship for the first time in 13 years.
Girls track and field
Isabel Voinescu, junior, Santa Fe Prep
The Blue Griffins junior was the only multiple sport selection, which paved the way for her selection as The New Mexican’s NorthStars Female Athlete of the Year. Her performance at the Class 3A meet cemented that honor, as she won the 100 meters and the long jump on her way to the 3A girls high-point total with 23 points and scored more than half of Prep’s 45 points for the meet. Despite not practicing either the long or the triple jump for a month because of a twisted ankle, Voinescu won the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 11¾ inches and took second in the triple (32-5 1/5). Her 100 time of 12.94 seconds was .13 faster than Zoey Stewart of Dexter. Imagine what she could have done if she had two good ankles.
Boys golf
Elijah Salazar, eight grader, St. Michael’s
Elijah Salazar, an eighth grader, already made a name for himself on the links, having finished second in a subregional round of the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship as a 10-year-old in 2017. In June, he added to his credentials by placing fifth in the Class 1A-3A Golf Championship with an 8-over 80 at Los Altos Golf Course. He led the Horsemen charge to a third-place finish in the team standings as the 5-foot-2, 100-pounder focused on his short game and putting in conceding that the seniors on the course “hit the ball 100 yards further than me.” Salazar also claimed the District 2 1A-3A title the week before.
Girls golf
Karen Tian, sophomore, Santa Fe Prep
Karen Tian, a rising junior, kept the Class 1A-3A title in Santa Fe as her 2-over 74 gave her a one-shot victory over Socorro’s Harley Richardson at Los Altos Golf Course. She followed in the footsteps of 2020 St. Michael’s graduate Carisa Padilla, who won the 2019 title but could not defend her crown as the coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports last year. Tian was locked in a tight battle with Richardson that was not decided until Tian knocked in a par putt on the 18th hole to secure the victory. She overcame a double bogey on the 16th to preserve her title.
