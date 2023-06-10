Baseball Adan Alvarez, Santa Fe High

It was a cold spring, but as temperatures started to heat up in April, so did Alvarez. The senior third baseman was second in batting at .486 on a Demons squad that collectively hit .366. He was second on the team in RBIs (26) and home runs (three) but was at his best when Santa Fe High was battling to save its season.

Over the final nine games, in which the Demons went 7-2, Alvarez was 14-for-24 (.583) at the plate with four doubles and three home runs, drove in 15 runs and scored 12 times. In a 15-14 win over Capital in nine innings on April 22, he was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and scored a run. He followed that with a 3-for-3 effort against Albuquerque Academy on April 27, with a homer and four RBIs while scoring three runs.

Recommended for you