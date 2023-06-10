Baseball Adan Alvarez, Santa Fe High
It was a cold spring, but as temperatures started to heat up in April, so did Alvarez. The senior third baseman was second in batting at .486 on a Demons squad that collectively hit .366. He was second on the team in RBIs (26) and home runs (three) but was at his best when Santa Fe High was battling to save its season.
Over the final nine games, in which the Demons went 7-2, Alvarez was 14-for-24 (.583) at the plate with four doubles and three home runs, drove in 15 runs and scored 12 times. In a 15-14 win over Capital in nine innings on April 22, he was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and scored a run. He followed that with a 3-for-3 effort against Albuquerque Academy on April 27, with a homer and four RBIs while scoring three runs.
Softball Ariana Sanchez, Las Vegas Robertson
The sophomore pitcher was doubly motivated: Not only was she trying to help the Lady Cardinals repeat as 3A champions, but she played the season after the death of her dad over the winter. She produced when the pressure was on, especially in the pitching circle. She recorded a 17-4 record with a 2.12 earned-run average with 148 strikeouts. That went along with a .389 batting average with 43 RBIs and six home runs as Robertson defended its crown.
In two wins over top-seeded Santa Fe Indian School during the double-elimination 3A tournament, she pitched a pair of complete games, allowing four combined earned runs while recording 15 strikeouts against one walk.
Tennis Girls Andrea Voinescu, Santa Fe Prep
Voinescu is following a familiar — and familial — path. Her sister, Isabel, was The New Mexican‘s 2021 overall athlete and tennis player of the year, so Andrea has a matching honor in the tennis category after placing third in the 1A/4A singles bracket in May. She also gained a measure of revenge against Los Alamos’ Kate McDonald with a 6-2, 7-5 win in the consolation match. It came a week after McDonald topped the younger Voinescu for the District 2 1A/4A title.
While Prep struggled as a team, Andrea was the bright spot. She took third in the No. 1 singles draw of the Capital Invitational on April 1, beating Robertson’s Alicia Sena 6-3, 6-2. She finished with an 11-3 mark in singles play and 4-1 in doubles.
Boys James Utton/Kameron Dunmar, St. Michael’s
Together, they were unbeatable. The senior duo flexed its collective muscles in the 1A/4A individual tournament. Despite being the No. 3 seed, the Utton/Dunmar pairing never dropped a set on its way to downing the Albuquerque Academy team of Jack Hubbard and Austin Curtis, 7-5, 6-2, in the finals to cap an undefeated 19-0 record.
The pair also claimed the District 2-1A/4A title, beating the Santa Fe Prep duo of Jonas Anderson-Joyner and Mateo Gilbert, 6-2, 6-1, to do it. The one time Utton and Dunmar did not play together, at the Capital Invitational, Dunmar suffered his only doubles defeat in the No. 1 finals. Other than that, the partnership was perfect.
Golf Boys William Babcock, Santa Fe Prep
The Canyon Club at Four Hills in Albuquerque was a brutal challenge for the Class 1A/3A state golf field, as no player broke par over the two-day event. Babcock, a sophomore, moved his way up the scoreboard to 16th place, as he improved upon his opening-round score of 24-over par 96 with a 16-over 88.
He used a second-day front nine of 6-over 42 that put him in position for a potential Top-10 finish, but a pair of double bogeys and a triple bogey saw Babcock settle into the Top 20. Babcock played his way as an individual into the state tournament field by winning the District 2-1A/3A title on April 27 at Santa Fe Country Club.
Girls Nutthanan Leardsakulphasuk, Santa Fe Prep
She goes by the nickname, “Jaz,” but Leardsakulphasuk made her name known with an opening-round 23-over 95 that placed her in second of the 1A/3A state tournament on the Canyon Club golf course. She was still in contention for the win, as a four-hole stretch that had her playing at 2-over on the back nine had her threatening to win the individual title. In the end, she finished with a 27-over 100 that placed her third — 13 strokes behind state champion Tivonne Anaya of Socorro.
Leardsakulphasuk earned her spot in the state tournament field by finishing as the District 2-1A/3A runner-up.
Track and field Big schools Boys Bryce Melton, Santa Fe High
Melton was consistently one of the fastest runners in the state, regardless of class. But the sophomore caught everyone’s attention when he ran a 10.49-second time to win the District 5-5A meet — a time that was faster than the overall state record of 10.50. Melton didn’t set the mark, but he won the 100 and 200 meters, becoming the first Demon this century to pull off that feat. His time of 10.75 seconds was .2 faster than Tanner Montano of Albuquerque La Cueva. Melton followed that with a 5A state-record time of 21.47, again beating Montano — this time by .43.
He almost added an 800 relay medal to his collection, as he overcame a 10-meter deficit on the anchor leg and outstretched La Cueva’s Colt Mangino to be the first across the line. Only a disqualification because of a hand handoff prevented the miraculous comeback.
Girls Jaiya Daniels, Los Alamos
It’s hard to stand out among a team full of stars, but Daniels managed to. Everything the sophomore touched at the 4A state meet was golden — winning the 100, 200 and triple jump, as well as anchoring the 400 and 800 relays to titles. Daniels began the finals by anchoring the 400 to a dominating time of 48.35 that was .91 faster than Albuquerque Academy. She then won the 100 in 12.56 and capped her performance with a 200-winning time of 24.64. The 26 points she scored earned her the high-point award for the meet.
She continued to turn heads by placing 11th in the 100 at the Great Southwest Track and Field Classic on June 3, finishing as the fastest New Mexican going against some of the top runners from Texas, Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma and Missouri.
Small schools Boys Daniel Kupcho, St. Michael’s
The Horsemen dominated the 3A state meet to win their fourth straight team title, and Kupcho was a big reason it happened. He won all three sprints — the 100, 200 and 400 — dominated the long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 9¼ inches and anchored the 1,600 relay team to first place to end the meet. Kupcho set the 3A mark in the 200 with a time of 21.97 that was third-best among all classes and came within .13 of the 400 mark after winning the race in 49.07.
He showed he was more than just 3A’s best track athlete, as Kupcho won the long jump at the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions in April with a personal-best mark of 22-¾. It was a nice momentum boost for Kupcho as he heads to Ave Maria University in Florida in the fall.
Girls Charli Koseoglu, Academy for Technology and the Classics
The junior was a one-woman wrecking crew, scoring a 2A-best 28 points to help the Phoenix to a second straight podium finish with a runner-up trophy. Koseoglu won four of the five events she entered, defending her 100, 100 hurdles and 200 titles in the process. Her win in the 100 hurdles and 100 came within 15 minutes of each other.
However, the state title that eluded her until this year was the javelin. One of the top throwers in the state regardless of class, Koseoglu finally claimed the 2A title with a distance of 119-3 that was more than seven feet farther than Jhenna Valencia of Estancia. She followed that with an eight-place performance at last week’s Great Southwest meet with a 115-0 toss.