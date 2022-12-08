061622 jw capital hoops1.jpg

Capital guard Santiago Bencomo, left, practices shooting on June 16. On Thursday, he scored 27 points despite a sprained ankle in a 77-49 win over Tohatchi.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Santiago Bencomo was already off to a good night.

It took a sprained ankle to make it a great one for the Capital junior guard.

When Bencomo rolled his left ankle early in the second quarter of the Jaguars’ opening-round game against Tohatchi in the Al Armendariz Tournament on Thursday night, he wasn’t sure if he’d even return after scoring eight points.

