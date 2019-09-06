Whoever said, “It’s like riding a bicycle,” never played golf before.
Stephanie Soria, 32, knew firsthand that recommitting herself to the sport was not as simple as that. Soria was born in the Philippines and moved to Southern California when she was 11. She took up golf soon after that, but went on hiatus for a few years. When Soria decided to put time and effort into it again in March 2018, she recognized right away that her skill level was not where it she wanted it to be.
“It was not,” Soria said with a laugh. “I remembered my basics and everything, but what had to come back to me was the feel. It’s the feel of your putting, or how you hit your irons and how you hit your driver.”
Eighteen months later, Soria’s feel for her game is at a much different level, and her Aug. 28 performance at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe indicated that. She fired a 7-under 65 from the black tees during a skins game with members of the Men’s Golf Association. That score set the women’s course record and Soria hopes to carry that into Saturday’s City of Santa Fe Golf Championship at Marty Sanchez.
The two-day event will be at one course as both The Club at Las Campanas and Santa Fe Country Club had events that conflicted with sharing rounds, as has been the custom for the past three years. Soria will be among a group of several women competing with the men in the championship flight, which is a first for the tournament.
Soria is excited and nervous about playing in the flight, and the expectations she raised with her performance didn’t ease the pressure.
“I’ve been prepping for it,” Soria said. “All I got to do is play and go low [shoot a low score]. The first-day jitters will be there until I hit that first ball in the box, but knowing the course a little bit is good.”
Soria has gotten a chance to play the Marty Sanchez as much as possible since she works in the pro shop after moving to Santa Fe in January. She had plenty of experience playing many of the courses in California, having competed in many Southern California Golf Association tournaments. Soria credits her dad for entering her in those events and getting her feet wet against stuff competition.
“It was fun, although there were times I didn’t enjoy it,” Soria said. “But for some reason, as soon as I got on the golf course, it changed everything for me. It felt like, ‘OK, I am in my element. This is what I am supposed to be doing.’ ”
Her play helped Soria earn a spot on the team at College of the Desert in Palm Desert, Calif., where she played for a year and a half before she started her nomadic journey that saw her travel from New York City to San Francisco and Los Angeles for a 10-year stretch. She worked at the pro shop at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena, Calif., then spent a couple of years working as a fragrance representative for a couple of companies before deciding it was time to return to golf.
“I’m not going to let anything distract me and pursue this,” Soria said. “I’m going to give myself until 35 with my golf game.”
Soria even got a coach, Javier Silva, to help her with her game. She said she is working on a new swing, and the learning process might have helped her card such a low score last week.
“People were asking me, ‘What is it that you feel, what were you thinking?’ ” Soria said. “To be honest, I was thinking about how I set my right hand over top on my swing, and when I’m chipping, to put my weight on the left side. And that’s what happened.”
PGA Jr. League Regional at Las Campanas this weekend
The Club at Las Campanas is the host for the PGA Jr. League Regional tournament, a two-day event that starts Saturday. It pits 10-player all-star teams that moved through their respective sectional tournaments to earn a spot for the regional competition. The 12 regional champions will continue to the PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., from Oct. 11-14.
Four teams will compete against each other — three from Texas and one from the Sandia Golf Club in Albuquerque. There will be two sessions (one in the morning, one in the afternoon) Saturday, and a final session Sunday to determine the champion.