Jordan Torres is already a part of the Santa Fe Indian School’s girls basketball tradition, and she is barely finishing her sophomore year.
It seems that a couple of underclassmen or even eighth graders work their way into the Lady Braves’ rotation every year, mitigating the loss of graduating seniors. Three years ago, the names Hunter Garcia, Iris Emery and Franki Chavez were the up-and-comers for the program.
Now, the senior trio is preparing to pass the torch to Torres and fellow sophomore post Cameron Conners. That rite of passage has helped maintain SFIS’ standing within the Class 3A pecking order, but it also sets the tone for the program itself, right down to the middle school program.
And Torres, a sophomore guard who is third on the team in scoring at 10 PPG, is the latest player to benefit from it.
“I contribute that to the stability of the program,” said Lady Braves head coach Patricia Chavez. “From the seventh grade all the way to our high school program, we are really trying to instill fundamentals and the basics. We want that and need that at a basic level, so that when they do come up [to the high school program], they don’t miss a beat.”
Torres, though, was chomping at the bit last season. She worked her way up to the junior varsity as an eighth grader, but her progress stalled because SFIS was loaded with a roster of six seniors and five juniors who helped the Lady Braves reach the Class 3A championship game.
Her promotion came late in the season, but she saw only spot time.
“I was a little mad that I was on JV, but I knew there were good guards ahead of me,” Torres said. “I knew I could compete with them if they gave me the chance.”
Opportunity knocked in the summer, as Torres worked on her game, especially her ball-handling and shooting, to be ready for her role as a shooting guard. It helped that her dad is Oliver Torres, who played and was a coach with both the boys and the girls program (the latter as head coach for the 2012-143 season) at Española Valley as well as the head boys coach at Desert Academy for several years.
He said the two of them made a decision to work on their own instead of hitting the club scene, in part because he wanted Jordan to avoid the bad habits that can sometimes form with AAU teams. But he knew she was capable of doing that, just from a game in the summer of her eighth-grade year.
The two of them were at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center when a team from the adult women’s league asked her to play in a game. Jordan hesitated, but Oliver encouraged her to try.
“I told her, ‘Just try it, hita,’ ” Oliver Torres said. “’Don’t try and go in there to get rebounds with those big girls and don’t try to be taking charges. Just go and make a pass and dribble the ball and shoot when you’re open.’ It’s easy to play with good players because you just shoot when you’re open and make the open pass that’s in front of you.”
That philosophy was helpful when the younger Torres hit the floor this season. She was slow to grow accustomed to her role as the shooting guard, scoring just under 6 points per game through the first 12 games of the season. Then Jordan Torres finally took flight, scoring at a 13.7 point clip over the next nine games and raising her scoring average to double figures after scoring 12 in a 69-56 loss at Las Vegas Robertson.
Chavez said she never thought Jordan Torres struggled; it just took her some time to understand the Lady Braves’ system. As she became more comfortable, she began to take on more of the point guard role behind Garcia.
“It takes time learning the system and building that camaraderie with the group that was already there as starters,” Chavez said. “Jordan is a great kid. She’s self-disciplined, as far as working out and taking care of business.”
That carries into the academic field as well, as Oliver Torres said his daughter is ranked third among all sophomores for grade-point average. Still, it’s the basketball court where she is making her name for the moment, and she has a chance to raise her profile next month.
Jordan Torres will attend Blue Star Basketball’s Blue Star Saturday event April 4 in New Orleans during the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament’s Final Four. Oliver Torres said she will be one of four New Mexicans at the camp playing in a series of games for the one-day event.
“It’s a great opportunity for me,” Torres said. “I am excited for the games going on, but I am also excited to see how I play a little bit farther than New Mexico and how I can improve my game there and incorporate it here.”
If it worked as well as it did with the Lady Braves, then Jordan Torres will no doubt be adding her own part to the legacy of SFIS girls basketball.
