BERNALILLO — What Socorro had for 40 minutes, the St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen did not.
Whether it was confidence, composure or just good ol’ fashioned work ethic, as St. Michael’s assistant coach Nikki Pond described it, those qualities belonged on the Lady Warriors’ side. Unfortunately, those 40 minutes overshadowed a renewed Lady Horsemen spirit in the second half, and second-seeded Socorro advance to the Class 1A/3A championship for the second time in three years with a 3-1 win at the Bernalillo Soccer Complex Thursday morning.
St. Michael’s, the third seed in the tournament and last year’s state runner-up, finished the year 16-5-1.
And you could add speed to the list of things Socorro (19-3) had, as the forward combo of Lola Apodaca and Consuelo Apache darted through and around the Lady Horsemen back line to give the Lady Warriors a 2-0 advantage 16 minutes into the match.
First, Apodaca fired a shot from the right flank from about 25 yards that was too high for St. Michael’s goalkeeper Milena Keene to reach and it settled into the top half of the net. Five minutes later, Alvarado broke past the Lady Horsemen defense and crossed the ball to Apache, who slipped into the right side of the goal for a two-goal advantage.
“We told them before the game, we know what they can do,” Socorro head coach Michael Olguin said. “We wanted them to come out firing fast and get a couple of goals and get our confidence built the rest of the [match].”
The flurry of goals was almost reminiscent of the teams’ Sept. 7 match in Socorro, as the Lady Warriors scored four times in the last 10 minutes of the match to secure a 4-3 win. In a 25-minute stretch encompassing the two matches, Socorro had scored six unanswered goals and left the Lady Horsemen rocked.
“I don’t know where it came from,” St. Michael’s head coach Maggie Feil said. “We definitely did not step it up in the first half the way we did in the second half. Wherever that came from, I was glad to see them step it up in the second half, but sometimes, that’s too late.”
St. Michael’s finally found its footing and the back of the net in the 25th minute when Rachel Morgan’s shot in the penalty box bounced off a Socorro defender, only for Farrah Baker to redirect the ball past Socorro ‘keeper Chailynn Amaro to halve the margin.
It offered the Lady Horsemen some respite heading into the break, but not the admonishment of Pond and Feil, who both talked about playing harder – if not smarter.
“I think we were playing a little frantic,” Morgan said. “And instead of positive reinforcement, we were kinda yelling at each other. It was just like, we weren’t playing our game and that’s the work ethic part. That just frustrated all of us.”
St. Michael’s heeded those words and came out with much better energy and strategy. The Lady Horsemen displayed their quick passing attack and moved the ball around against the Socorro defense. All that was missing, though, was the result.
Some of that was to the Lady Warriors’ credit, as they didn’t allow St. Michael’s a shot inside the penalty box in the second half. By forcing the Lady Horsemen attack further out, it prevented easy opportunities.
Lauryn Pecos opened the second half by missing Morgan on a thru ball, and she had a shot from 35 yards bounce to Amaro five minutes later. While St. Michael’s kept the pressure on Socorro, the desperation of trying to find the equalizer finally caught up to it.
When Apodaca was tackled by Gabrielle Farrar outside the box in the 77th minute, it set up her teammate to provide some insurance. Elise Madril fired a shot into the box and the ball deflected to Apache, who slipped it past Keene into the right side for the final goal.
Olguin said it was just another example of Apache’s timeliness.
“She’s always in the right position,” Olguin said with a laugh.
It was yet another item that went the Lady Warriors’ way.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.