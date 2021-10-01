Boys soccer
Socorro 1, St. Michael's 0
What happened: The Horsemen had their chances Friday as they controlled possession and held the Warriors to just two shots in a nondistrict match on the road. However, Socorro scored on a 40-yard shot that slipped under the crossbar for the lone goal. St. Michael's head coach Mike Feldewert said the Horsemen again struggled to put the ball in the back of the net as they were unsuccessful with their eight shots on goal.
"We played fairly well; we just couldn't score," Feldewert said. "We put pressure on them, especially in the first 10, 15 minutes, but then things settled down."
Top players: Freshman Jonathan Wheeler spent time on the back line and in the midfield as he filled in for an ill teammate, and Feldewert said he helped keep the defense strong.
What's next: The Horsemen (7-5-1) return to District 2 1A-3A play with a big match against state contender Santa Fe Prep on Tuesday.
