The high school soccer season is in the books, and there were a few quirks to it that deserve mentioning.
For starters, this marked the first time since 2009 that a non-Albuquerque school won a girls state championship. Starting with a Duke City sweep of all classifications in 2010, no team outside the city had carried off a blue trophy.
St. Michael’s snapped the decadelong run that equated to 30 straight championships by winning the 1A/3A title Thursday. The Lady Horsemen’s 4-1 win just happened to bookend the Albuquerque run of dominance; their 2009 small-school championship was the most recent non-Albuquerque celebration.
Similarly, Carlsbad’s coronation in the girls’ 5A bracket was the first by any team not from Albuquerque, Rio Rancho or Las Cruces in the big-school classification since 1983.
That said, form was the norm in this year’s girls tournaments. All three No. 1 seeds won championships, with the higher seed winning all but one game in the three brackets. The only exception was No. 3 Socorro beating No. 2 Bosque before the Warriors were beaten by St. Michael’s two days later.
As for the boys tournaments, it was completely unpredictable. The No. 6 seed (Rio Rancho in 5A and Albuquerque Academy in 4A) won state, the first time that’s ever happened.
Just when you thought it was safe to put the college football season behind you, we bring you New Mexico Highlands University.
The school announced last week that it will host Fort Lewis at Leveo & Patricia Sanchez Family Stadium in Las Vegas, N.M., on April 23. Tickets are $10 with kids 12 and under admitted for free.
Current health conditions in San Miguel County allow fans at outdoor sporting events, but only at 25 percent of capacity. NMHU officials have not said how many seats would be available at the former Perkins Stadium.
The Cowboys haven’t played a game since Nov. 23, 2019. Their 2020 season was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic, and their tentative plans for an abbreviated spring schedule never got off the ground. Late last year, the school said it planned to travel to Las Cruces for a game against New Mexico State. The state’s health restrictions took care of that.
The high school football season ended April 3.
For those of us who were distracted by Santa Fe High’s run to the state volleyball finals that day, a couple of brilliant performances by St. Michael’s juniors Devin Flores and Lucas Coriz may have slipped through the cracks.
Flores caught seven passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns while adding a 61-yard pick-six and five tackles in helping the Horsemen beat Raton, 47-21. Coriz completed 21 passes for 324 yards and six touchdowns, both career highs.
With a roster loaded with a number of solid juniors and sophomores, St. Michael’s has all the tools in place for a run at a state title next fall.
A lot has been made of the Rio Grande girls basketball team getting pounded through the season’s first three games. There’s nothing to suggest the lopsided scores won’t continue.
Let’s start with the bottom line. The Ravens have scored exactly 15 points all season, which started with a 72-4 loss at Capital, then 76-6 at Albuquerque High. It got even worse Thursday when Los Lunas beat them, 95-5.
Rio Grande plays Capital again this week and has Santa Fe High on the schedule later this month. The Ravens were supposed to play the Demons in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium on Monday night but had that game canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test result inside Santa Fe High’s program.
With renovations to Rio Grande’s gym ongoing, the Ravens are forced to play entire season on the road. Toss in the fact that there’s a history of struggling — the Ravens have lost 78 of their last 79 games and are 10-142 dating back six seasons — it’s easy to understand that this isn’t a new (or easily fixed) issue.
Then again, blowouts are becoming commonplace in the age of COVID-19. Silver’s girls were beaten 71-5 on Saturday night by Hobbs. The Colts were shut out in the first half.
If you hear that the sky is blue, that water’s wet or Snoopy is a beagle, double check to make sure your source isn’t the Pecos League.
If you get your information there, question everything.
The league that has made uncertainty a way of life announced Friday that former Santa Fe Fuego manager Bill Moore has been named the skipper of the Martinez Sturgeon. That’s the same Bill Moore who drifted into a celebrated retirement just two months ago.
That’s the same Pecos League that changes divisional alignments by the month and has more drafts of the schedule than a college term paper.
But, hey, welcome back, Bill. The league is a much better place with you in it — and that’s a fact that doesn’t need to be verified.
Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.
