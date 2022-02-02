So much for basketball on a Wednesday night.
Northern New Mexico gyms were dark as a powerful snowstorm hit Santa Fe and the surrounding areas early Wednesday and will continue to do so Thursday. It could potentially impact games scheduled for Thursday evening.
Capital had a home boys basketball game with Albuquerque Rio Grande postponed, as were road trips by St. Michael's and Las Vegas Robertson to West Las Vegas and Raton, respectively. An intracity battle between Santa Fe Indian School and Santa Fe Prep was rescheduled for a second time this week.
SFIS and Prep were scheduled to play in Prep Gymnasium on Tuesday, but moved the game to Wednesday. Prep athletic director Todd Kurth said the venue for the game is up in the air because of potential transportation issues for SFIS. He said the schools will meet Thursday morning to discuss potentially rescheduling the game again because of school closures, as well as determining it will move to the Pueblo Pavilion.
Meanwhile, St. Michael's will play the Dons at 6 p.m. Thursday and Las Vegas Robertson has not set a makeup date to go to Raton.
Santa Fe Public Schools athletic director Marc Ducharme said Capital athletic manager Zeke Villegas is working with APS to determine a date for the Rio Grande-Capital game.
