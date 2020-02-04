Winter strikes once again.
Tuesday's snow caused a series of postponements of boys and girls basketball games, with all of the big-school girls and boys district games rescheduled for later this month.
Capital and Santa Fe High girls had District 5-5A games against Albuquerque schools — at Manzano for the Lady Jaguars, with the Demonettes hosting Rio Grande — postponed Tuesday morning as snow made driving conditions difficult.
Larry Chavez, the assistant superintendent of athletics/activities and school support, said Capital will head to Manzano on Feb. 22, while the date for the Rio Grande-Santa Fe High game is still to be determined.
In local 2-3A games, the West Las Vegas-St. Michael's girls game and the Santa Fe Indian School-Santa Fe Prep boys game met the same fate. The Lady Dons will travel to Santa Fe on Wednesday for a make-up game. No date has been set for the Braves-Blue Griffins game.
The boys/girls 2-2A doubleheaders for the Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf-McCurdy and Tierra Encantada-Monte del Sol games also were delayed. The Wild Wolves and the Bobcats will play their doubleheader Monday in Memorial Gymnasium. Walatowa and New Mexico School for the Deaf had their doubleheader rescheduled, but the date is to be determined.
It wasn't just Santa Fe schools impacted by the snow. The Taos-Española Valley girls game was moved to Wednesday, and Las Vegas Robertson postponed its road trip to Raton, but the date has not been set.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.