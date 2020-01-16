A winter storm threw a wrench in perhaps the biggest small-school boys basketball game of the season, as well as most of Thursday’s prep schedule for Northern schools.
The Magdalena-Pecos game, which pitted the No. 1 (the Panthers) and No. 2 (the Steers) teams in Class 2A according to MaxPreps.com’s rankings was postponed until Feb. 11.
About 3 inches of snow fell in Pecos and snow blanketed much of Northern and Central New Mexico, making for slick roads.
Weather conditions also prevented Santa Fe High’s boys and girls teams from traveling to their games.
The Demons were scheduled to go to Española to play the Sundevils, while the Demonettes were set for Las Vegas, N.M., to play Las Vegas Robertson.
Larry Chavez, the assistant superintendent for athletics and activities/school support for Santa Fe Public Schools, said no makeup game has been set for the boys game, while the girls game is set for Jan. 27. Academy for Technology and the Classics postponed its boys and girls doubleheader at home against Albuquerque Menaul to Feb. 3.
Los Alamos also canceled its boys and girls games against Albuquerque Manzano, as the boys were supposed to travel to Albuquerque while the girls had the home game. The Peñasco girls team had its game at McCurdy in Española postponed.
Despite the poor conditions, some teams braved the weather to play. Taos boys and girls traveled to Albuquerque for their games in the Hope Christian Invitational, as did the West Las Vegas girls squad. On the boys side, Santa Fe Prep and Monte del Sol traveled to Santa Rosa for their games in the Lions Classic.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.