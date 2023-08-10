TAOS
The metrics all say 2022 was a banner year for Taos football.
A 10-2 record. A second Class 4A semifinal appearance in the past five seasons. A District 2-4A title.
But that just scratched the surface of what was a trying, difficult season for the Tigers and head coach Art Abreu Jr. Taos spent 14 weeks on the road while Anaya Field underwent an almost $3 million rebuilding project on its field and track. Even its six “home” games were at Questa or New Mexico Highlands University, and the team practiced on the middle school field, which was filled with prairie dog holes.
Abreu also spent three days on paid administrative leave in the middle of the season as Taos Municipal Schools investigated allegations of verbal and emotional abuse. On top of that, he and his wife, Chloe Abreu, had to cope with the trauma of a miscarriage last August.
“There was a lot of adversity we faced,” Taos sophomore quarterback Evan Salazar said. “We could have collapsed, but we didn’t. We all stuck together, even with our coach not being there for that one week. We all stuck together and our other coaches took the lead and really helped us through that.”
Even Abreu said the difficulties he faced, as well as the team, took a lot of the fun out of last year’s run.
“There are not many seasons that could get any worse, you know — at least for my standards anyways,” Abreu said. “But it showed that my program could withstand a lot because of what my coaching staff and these players believe in.”
But everybody turned the page to 2023, and the future looks brighter for the program. Anaya Field was finally available by May and the team will celebrate its first true home game since Oct. 10, 2021, when it hosts St. Michael’s to open the season Aug. 19. The Abreus are in a better place, as well, as the couple celebrated the birth of their second child last month.
While only 33 players make up this year’s Taos squad, it’s a group that feels like it learned how to deal with adversity — like replacing 10 key seniors.
“This summer, we had a lot of ups and downs, we lost a lot of people and we have a short, small team this year,” said receiver/cornerback Noah Washington, one of five seniors on the team. “Honestly, I think we’ll be. We just have to work a little harder.”
Taos is undergoing a youth movement that reminds Abreu of the teams he had from 2016-18. In fact, the numbers seem to be eerily familiar to the ninth-year head coach. In 2016, the Tigers had 14 sophomores, eight juniors and five seniors on the varsity team — just like this year’s group. By 2018, that sophomore core became the senior leaders that led Taos to the program’s first state title.
Could a similar run be in the works?
Abreu likes the leadership he has seen through the summer, and it’s not just the seniors doing it.
“We always give the seniors their due credit,” Abreu said. “But it doesn’t make a difference what grade you’re in. Your voice can carry if you have the right mindset and the right focus with it. I can deal with anyone being a leader. I want everyone to lead. That takes a lot of pressure off me being the bad guy.”
Salazar is one of those young leaders Abreu feels the program can build around for the next three years. It’s not easy asking to fill the shoes of 2023 graduate Daemon Ely, who had more than 2,000 yards of total offense that accounted for almost two-thirds of Taos offensive production last year. Salazar doesn’t have the size — his 5-foot-10 frame gives up nine inches to the 6-7 Ely — but he has a good command of Taos’ offense already.
With an undersized offensive line in which its biggest player might weigh 230 pounds, Abreu and his coaching staff are preaching technique and execution. If anybody embodies that philosophy, it’s junior left tackle Jedrek Jozwiak, who has maybe 170 pounds on his 6-2 frame. But he has 23 varsity starts at that position since he was a freshman.
“I just got to always keep my feet moving and hit them before they hit me,” Jozwiak said. “When he put me there, he was like, ‘I wouldn’t have you here if I didn’t think you could do it.’ I had that in my mind the rest of the way and I became confident in myself as the season progressed.”
Taos will rely more on getting Salazar outside the pocket, while also leaning on another Salazar (no relation): Mateo at running back. He was the team’s second-leading rusher behind Ely, running for more than 1,000 yards. Salazar might take the next step and break that barrier this year.
“We probably have a lot of heavy run game but mixing in some passes, like the rollouts,” Evan Salazar said. “We’re probably going to be going on the outside for the run, then pull up for the pass and maybe get some big yards that way.”
Abreu added he feels he has the weapons to make teams pay for trying to take one element of the offense away. He points to Washington, Evan’s senior brother Lionel Salazar and even running back Reggie Suazo as getting touches so defenses don’t just key on Evan and Mateo.
“I have that tradition that I will always stay true to with my run game,” Abreu said. “But at this point in my career, I gotta look outside the box sometimes while staying true to my principles and marrying everything together.”
District 2-4A will remain competitive, with Moriarty as an able foil to the Tigers, while Española Valley is primed to push those two teams as well. Abreu said all that matters to him are the three district games at the end of the season. The other seven are to prepare the Tigers for that stretch. Abreu said he expects to encounter bumps along the way, but last year proved he and his team can handle a lot.
“You would like to think that this thing is going to run smoothly, but it’s football,” Abreu said. “Football is very lopsided because at any given second, the ball can go in any different direction. I would like to think this year is going to be a lot smoother than last year, but you gotta be ready to adjust, to adapt.”