StMikes1_RGB.jpg

St. Michael’s Adam Montoya shoots over Robertson defenders in the first half of the Class 3A state championship March 12 in The Pit. Both programs seem to be the teams to beat this season.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

Take a deep breath, close your eyes and jump back into the deep end of the pool.

Football season concluded Saturday, but the winter season wasted no time in beckoning its fans.

In fact, not more than an hour after Ruidoso claimed its second Class 3A trophy in football, Capital boys basketball debuted its 2022-23 season. There is no rest for the weary — especially the multisport athletes who threw off their football cleats and slid on their basketball shoes.

Popular in the Community