The Capital Jaguars might be the best 6-foot-and-under team in the state.
If only there were such a league at the high school level.
Sporting a roster that has just two players listed over 6-foot — and one of them is generously listed at 6-1 — the Jaguars played big Tuesday night. Using 11 3-pointers and forcing 25 turnovers, Capital ran circles around a Taos squad that has three players 6-5 and taller to a 74-55 win in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium.
It’s not often Capital (2-0) has the requisite size to compete against its Class 5A brethren, but this year is an even more extreme example.
Only senior Edwin Saenz, who is listed at 6-2, is a legitimate big. Isaiah Ortega is posted at 6-1, but seemed much shorter when guarding the Tigers’ post players. Not that it matters to the Jaguars.
Even Capital head coach Ben Gomez is resigned to his team’s fate.
“If anybody is over 5-10, they’re at St. Mike’s or Santa Fe High,” Gomez said.
But the Jaguars showed size is merely a luxury and not a necessity, especially when speed can neutralize it. Capital’s full-court pressure sped Taos up for much of the game, and it led to plenty of transition opportunities.
That was clear in the opening moments of the game, as the Tigers turned the ball over on their first three possessions. Capital took a 4-0 lead that was threatened, but never lost.
Senior guard Anthony Alvez said the defensive effort was a credit to the Jaguars’ work in practice.
“When everybody is working hard and doing what they need to be doing, things just start clicking,” Alvez said.
Things were certainly rolling at the end of the first half and the start of the second.
Taos (0-1) finally started taking care of the ball and used its size advantage with 6-7 post Daemon Ely, who scored eight straight points late in the second quarter to cut a 27-22 deficit to 31-30 on a layup with 2:40 left.
However, the Tigers struggled covering Capital’s shooters, and there was a hefty price to pay for that. Alvez, Francisco Diaz and Isaac Ortega knocked down consecutive 3s and Alvez turned an Izaya Sanchez-Valencia steal into a transition layup that grew the margin to 42-34 at the half.
Ortega opened the second half with a triple and Saenz knocked down a pair of free throws to complete a 16-4 run and up the Jaguars lead to 46-34 with 6:51 left.
A 14-0 run to close the third quarter and open the fourth increased the Jaguars lead to 74-49 after Aldez hit a contested floater in the paint with 5:52 left.
“There are some things that we need to work on against the press,” Taos head coach Nando Chavez said. “They sped us up and they had us playing disorganized for most of the night.”
Gomez said the Jaguars are still learning about themselves because they didn’t have as organized a summer program as he would have liked. When practice began Nov. 15, he and his coaching staff finally had time to work on its offensive and defensive sets.
“We had a terrible summer, but that was because we weren’t able to talk with each other and stress the concepts we teach,” Gomez said. “Now that we have some time, it’s starting to come together. But there’s still a long way to go.”
A key centerpiece to the Jaguars’ success is Alvez, who has the size, speed, strength and skill to create shots for himself and his teammates. He often attacked the rim for layups or dished the ball out to open shooters as Taos was slow to close out on the perimeter.
Alvez, who had a team-high 20 points, said he is still learning how to balance being a scorer and distributor.
“It comes down to basketball IQ,” Alvez said. “I know I can take the ball to the basket and score every time or get to the rim. It comes down to when my shooters are open and who is collapsing down [on Alvez]. I talk to my coaches and they let me know what I need to do. And my teammates, they yell at me, and I know when they’re open.”
There were plenty of open shooters against the Tigers. Now if there were a couple of post players, Capital could be a dangerous team in 5A and not just a fun anomaly.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.