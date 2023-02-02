Boys basketball

Santa Fe Indian School 57, Santa Fe Prep 52 (OT)

What happened: With roughly half of the Blue Griffins dealing with illness, they struggled at the start of a District 2-3A game in the Pueblo Pavilion on Thursday night. The Braves forged ahead 15-3 after a quarter before Prep rallied to take a 42-35 lead heading into the fourth. But the Blue Griffins struggled to take care of the basketball and hit shots in the paint down the stretch and SFIS pushed the game into overtime. "We had a chance to win it in regulation," Prep head coach Joe Vigil said. "We just have to learn how to play with a lead and protect it."

Popular in the Community