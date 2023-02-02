What happened: With roughly half of the Blue Griffins dealing with illness, they struggled at the start of a District 2-3A game in the Pueblo Pavilion on Thursday night. The Braves forged ahead 15-3 after a quarter before Prep rallied to take a 42-35 lead heading into the fourth. But the Blue Griffins struggled to take care of the basketball and hit shots in the paint down the stretch and SFIS pushed the game into overtime. "We had a chance to win it in regulation," Prep head coach Joe Vigil said. "We just have to learn how to play with a lead and protect it."
Top players: Mitch Grover led the Blue Griffins with 19 points, Van Anderson added 16 and Morgan Field scored 13. Kenyen Callado paced the Braves with 15 points.
What's next: Prep (9-8 overall, 2-2 in 2-3A) takes on Las Vegas Robertson at home Saturday. SFIS (14-7, 2-3) returns to the court Friday to play at West Las Vegas.
Girls basketball
Los Alamos 50, Pojoaque Valley 37
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers capped the first half of the District 2-4A season with a perfect 4-0 record, building a 23-7 lead at the half before holding off the Elkettes in the second half in Ben Luján Gymnasium. Pojoaque cut the deficit to 33-23 heading into the fourth, and came within 36-31 early in the fourth before Los Alamos went on an 8-2 spurt that pushed the margin back into double digits. "We started the game with some good defense that carried over to the last quarter," Los Alamos head coach Ray Romero said.
Top players: GG Romero had 14 points to lead the Lady Hilltoppers, while Sofia Trujillo added 12. Tara McDonald and Abigail Martinez each chipped in with eight.
What's next: Los Alamos (13-6 overall) heads to Moriarty on Saturday. The Elkettes (8-14, 1-3) host Española Valley on Saturday.