Santiago Martinez will kindly say “no” to any sugary drink, thank you very much.
The senior wrestler for St. Michael’s High School won’t even consider one after losing 30 pounds in four weeks to reach his goal of wrestling in the 220-pound division for the shortened wrestling season. Martinez recognizes that drinking one could very well lead to an avalanche of bad habits reemerging after working so hard to lose weight as he quickly transitioned from the football field to the wrestling mat.
“I don’t like to slack on eating and all of that,” said Martinez, the Class 1A/3A state champion in the heavyweight (285-and-under) division in 2020. “Once you start getting into those old habits, they tend to come back faster.”
One habit Martinez doesn’t want to lose, though, is performing at his best when the stakes are at their highest. As a junior, Martinez was the top seed in the heavyweight division and pinned his way to an individual title, needing a total of 9 minutes, 32 seconds out of a possible 15 minutes of mat time to pin all three opponents he faced.
Martinez will have his work cut out for himself for Thursday’s Class 1A/3A and 4A State Wrestling Championships, entering the four-wrestler 220 bracket as the No. 3 seed and facing Tucumcari’s Dyson Clark, the second seed, in the semifinals. It’s a rematch of last week’s District 1-1A/3A final, which Clark won on a pin after escaping Martinez’s cradle in an attempt to pin him.
“He just lost his grip and he turned the cradle the wrong way to where, when the guy kicked out of it, [Martinez] was already on his back,” St. Michael’s head coach Jeff Howley said. “But he’ll be ready [Thursday].”
Martinez has a 6-4 record overall, but Howley said most of those matches came as a heavyweight. Martinez did not start wrestling at 220 until the Las Vegas Robertson triangular meet May 7. That was more than a month after the end of the football season, starting on the offensive and defensive lines for the Horsemen as they finished 3-0.
Martinez said he was at 250 pounds at that point, but once football ended, he embarked on a very strict diet and an intense workout regimen to reach his target.
“It’s real clean eating, just water and no sugary drinks,” Martinez said. “It was just a lot of effort, working out sometimes two or three times a day. After a certain period of time, I got used to it. But it takes a different mental approach, for sure.”
All the while, Martinez still had to work on his technique and skills, which can be difficult to do when the energy level just isn’t there. Howley said wrestling at 220 is a lot different than at heavyweight. While the competitors are still tall and big, the athleticism at 220 does not compare to what he saw with heavyweights.
“Heavyweights wrestle a certain way,” Howley said. “Coming down to 220, he was having to learn how to wrestle like a 195-pounder, where he has to move a little bit more. He has to move from top to bottom instead of two guys standing up for 6 minutes and then hopefully someone gets a takedown at some point. He has to learn to wrestle now.”
Martinez acknowledged the tempo of matches is faster than he was accustomed to, but he felt the conditioning from football, wrestling as well as track and field (he competes in the shot put and discus) has helped him adapt. Howley helped by starting practices at 5:30 p.m. so Martinez and other wrestlers competing in track can do both.
“Doing multiple sports all at once is a big task to do,” Martinez said. “It’s hard on the body, but I love sports so much and I love how fascinating the body gets when you push it to new levels. I think that helped me on this steady path.”
Martinez’s level-headed approach has been a blessing to a young and inexperienced squad that Howley is teaching how to compete at the varsity level. Howley took over the program weeks before the season began to ensure there was a season. He quickly assembled 22 wrestlers, but he said having a veteran like Martinez, the program’s lone senior, helps give the underclassmen and eighth graders a role model to emulate.
Freshman Matthies Duran said Martinez is always ready and willing to offer advice and help coach wrestlers with techniques and moves to help improve them. The senior also has an affable personality that keeps the wrestling room loose, while also focused on the task at hand.
“Seeing Santi helping with whatever, whether it’s moves or [weightlifting],” Duran said. “He has always been there for me.”
While Martinez has his sights set on repeating as a state champion, the Horsemen have six wrestlers with similar hopes. Howley said it’s a credit to the team’s perseverance to get that many into the tournament. It could have been seven, but Duran was the odd man out in a 195 field that had five strong candidates for four spots.
It was the second straight year circumstances denied Duran a chance to compete at state, as an infected cut disqualified him in February. Howley, though, said he feel he has built a solid foundation that the program can build upon for the next couple of seasons.
As for Martinez, Howley said he is back on a regular diet, which is three sensible meals per day along with all the water he can drink. Anything more, and all of his hard work and dedication could be for naught.
“There were times where I thought, ‘I don’t think I can do this,’ ” Martinez said. “But it’s a different mentality, and the body gets rid of those habits.”
Good riddance to bad habits.
