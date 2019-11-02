The University of New Mexico football team just keeps finding ways to lose.
The Lobos finally turned in a solid defensive effort but still managed to drop their sixth straight game Saturday night in Reno, Nev., losing 21-10 to Nevada in a nationally televised game on ESPNU.
New Mexico (2-7 overall, 0-5 in the Mountain West) was officially eliminated from bowl consideration with the loss. One of just two winless teams in conference play, they are the only team with a losing record in league play in the six-team Mountain Division.
The Lobos came into Saturday’s game with one of the worst defenses in the country but more than held their own for three-plus quarters. Surrendering an average of 505 yards a game coming in, they held Nevada under 300 until the fourth quarter.
The Wolf Pack (5-4, 2-3) finished with 369 yards total offense and were forced to punt seven times.
They spotted UNM a 7-0 lead after one quarter but scored 14 straight in the second quarter to take the lead at halftime. They added what amounted to a clinching touchdown late in the fourth period to put the game out of reach.
The Lobos were, as usual, inconsistent on offense. Quarterback Tevaka Tuioti started and played the entire game, finishing with 237 yards through the air while running back Ahmari Davis had 80 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Tuioti, however, was victimized by a number of dropped passes. He was also his own worst enemy at times, misfiring on a handful of passes to open receivers as he completed just 19 of 36 attempts. He overthrew an open Anselem Umeh on a deep throw on the first play of the fourth quarter, a pass that would have resulted in a go-ahead touchdown had Tuioti been on target.
Davis entered the game as the leading rusher in the MWC but he was stuffed on a critical fourth-and-inches carry at the Nevada 10-yard line in the third quarter. The Lobos trailed 14-10 at the time and appeared to be driving for what looked like the go-ahead score.
UNM opened the game with a nine-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard Davis touchdown run. The Wolf Pack responded in the second quarter with scoring drives on consecutive possessions less than three minutes apart. The first covered 80 yards in 15 plays, shaving more than eight minutes off the clock to tie the game at 7-7.
The New Mexico defense tightened in the third quarter, playing perhaps its best quarter of the entire season. Nevada didn’t have a first down the entire period, but UNM was unable to capitalize as two drives ended in punts, a third was the Davis run on fourth down and the other was a 49-yard field goal by kicker Andrew Shelley producing the team’s only points over the final three quarters.
The Lobos have now lost 29 straight games when trailing entering the fourth quarter. They did, however, avoid the turnover bug altogether. It snapped a string of 25 straight games against BCS teams with at least one turnover.
The Lobos return home next week to face Air Force at Dreamstyle Stadium in what amounts to a UNM doubleheader on the south campus on Saturday. The football game kicks off at noon with the men’s basketball team hosting Cal State-Northridge in The Pit that night.
