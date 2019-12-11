Welcome back to Snow Trax!
I’ve been writing this column for at least 27 years, but still find myself eagerly looking forward each late fall to the season ahead as the snow begins to swirl.
Last year approached epic levels, and this one is off to an excellent early start. Look here for news on conditions, but more so for information about special events, interesting people in the local field, outings and adventures into the winter realm.
The ski areas of New Mexico and southern Colorado had a sleepy summer in terms of construction projects, lift improvements, new trails and other facility upgrades, but a few significant projects were finished. Here’s a look at the changes in New Mexico, with more details to follow in the next column.
The biggest local news comes from Sandia Peak. The ski area above Albuquerque dedicated in July its brand-new restaurant and bar, Ten-3 — a nod to its altitude on Sandia Crest.
The 11,200-square-foot contemporary and elegant building features an upscale dining room with panoramic western views of the Rio Grande Valley and the city below. The east-facing bar area offers a more casual setting, with picturesque views of the ski area against a backdrop of the distant Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Santa Fe. A large deck hovers at the edge of the crest itself, with an eye-level view of ravens playing in the thermal winds.
Easily accessible via a skiers’ elevator (remember the agonizing flights of stairs one used to have to climb in ski boots?), the facility is a minute’s walk from the top of the famous Sandia Peak Tramway, making it a year-round destination for hikers, mountain bikers and even casual dinner patrons.
One of the cooler developments at Ski Santa Fe is the area’s new trail map. That might not seem to warrant a mention, but this one was done by James Niehues, the famed and almost ubiquitous creator of inspiring and accurate ski trail maps.
“Ski Santa Fe’s previous trail map was painted by Bill Brown some 35 years ago,” Niehues said. “Just goes to show you that these maps have longevity! The perspective is much the same as Bill’s, but I have chosen a higher vantage point to show more of the upper slopes.”
Other projects include expanded snowmaking up Gayway, providing coverage from the summit down and will allow for much earlier openings of the top half of the mountain. Some 4,000 feet of water pipe and power lines were installed, mountain manager Ben Abruzzo said. Extensive thinning and glading was completed in the South Burn area, focused on the bottom portion of the slope where trees previously blocked access.
“It will ski much differently, and will be a lot of fun,” Abruzzo said.
The main bar inside Totemoff’s was also redesigned and rebuilt, with more registers in place, a new bar top, tables and floor with a more open design. Congratulations is also in order, as Toadys was just selected as the eighth best après-ski bar by USA Today. And, an old tram car from sister area Sandia Peak was set up outside for use as a satellite bar for busy days.
After dedicating its new high-speed quad chair at the base of the ski area last winter and the opening of The Blake hotel the year before, Taos Ski Valley focused the summer on construction of its residential complex alongside the Rio Hondo. Phase one of the project is expected to be completed by December 2020.
TSV also dropped another half-million dollars this summer into its snowmaking system, which will allow more of the mountain to open early in the season. Extensive renovations and remodeling of the Phoenix Lodge next to the base of the Kachina basin chair were also completed this summer, updating the lodge’s look, improving its layout and adding more deck space.
Perhaps the most extensive regional improvements to the pending ski experience were completed at Wolf Creek, just 30 minutes northeast of the charming town of Pagosa Springs, Colo. The “Creek” had a great season last year, with a total of almost 500 inches of snow by the time it closed on Easter.
Other projects include construction of a new trail called Orion’s Beltway. The strong beginner and intermediate run is reached via Pitch’s Gate or Serendipity and continues to the bottom terminal of the Charity Jane Express.
CONDITIONS, OPENINGS, EVENTS
Ski Santa Fe opened on Thanksgiving with 20 inches. It has a 40-inch base, with 74 of 86 runs open, and has already received 64 inches of snow this season.
Taos Ski Valley opened on Thanksgiving and has a fantastic 43-inch base, with 17 of 110 runs open. In early December, The Blake was selected as the best ski area hotel in the nation in a USA Today’s readers poll.
Join Demo Days on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the base of Lift No. 1. Registration ($10, or free to pass holders) will be inside Tenderfoot Katie’s at the base of the lift. Also on Friday is the screening of the new TGR film Winterland, plus prize giveaways and a showcase of the TGR/Sierra Nevada Collaboration Brew, Skiesta — a Bavarian-style lager. Tickets are $10 per person with proceeds benefiting the Taos Avalanche Center. Showtime at 5 p.m., doors open at 4 p.m.
On Saturday, the TSV Resort Center hosts the 24th annual Brewmaster’s Festival with food tastings. All day admission is $38 (or $43 on the day of the festival). No one under 21 admitted.
Angel Fire opens Friday and has a 24-inch base, with snowfall this season of 56 inches. Sipapu opens daily after weekend service since Halloween, making it the first regional are to open. It has a 20-inch base. Red River, with a 24-inch base, begins daily operations Friday after a Friday-Sunday schedule. Ski Apache is open but only two beginner runs are skiable.
Pajarito Mountain has an 18-inch base and is awaiting more snow to open.
Sandia Peak is set to open Dec. 21.
