The end of skiing as we know it.
It came as quite a shock to discover Sunday that, on our first chair ride up, that Ski Santa Fe was shutting down at the end of the day. That was the topic of conversation all day with folks we met who’d driven from Alabama, Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas — many with kids — to spend a few spring break days skiing.
What could be healthier than being outside in the sunshine and fresh air, getting exercise and freeing the mind of the worries of the era? And the snow was so fine! Though the recent warm-up had dropped the base a bit, the snowfall a few days earlier was still soft on north-facing lines like Richards, Big Rocks 5, Desperado Trees, Cody’s Glade, in Tequila and the Black Forest.
The moguls got soft and carvable. People were stunned, nostalgic and some were upset. Why not toss out a bone — a two-day notice so pass holders and the vacationers could have one last day?
The screeching halt came on a 67-inch base and 169 total inches of snow to date. As a nod to the abbreviated season, management announced that season pass prices would be frozen at this year’s cost. It also also allow skiers to skin, or hike up, and ski or board at their own risk, as is the area’s general policy.
A bad rumor also began circulating that even backcountry skiing in national forests would be closed off, but a spokeswoman from the Carson National Forest, Leann Murphy, said Wednesday that was not the case.
The crazy thing was the speed of this industry-wide closure — though Colorado resorts may re-open — see below for details. On March 13, Taos Ski Valley announced it was planning to close Sunday, reducing its season by several weeks and canceling its much-coveted hosting of the World Mogul Tour Championship in April.
Then, two days later, it suddenly ceased operations, like Santa Fe. Colorado’s governor, we heard on the slopes, ordered a complete shut down, but that turned out to be a “suspension” through the week until Sunday.
Most of Utah’s ski areas also shut down for the season, though some (including Snowbird) suspended operations for a week (until Sunday), and Brian Head remains defiantly open. Jackson Hole in Wyoming also closed, as have other “majors” like Sun Valley in Idaho. Other big resorts — including Revelstoke in British Columbia and Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows in California — have suspended operations.
A few locals held out a bit longer. Angel Fire Resort closed Monday afternoon. Enchanted Forest Cross-Country Ski Area vowed to remain open through Sunday but, facing Wednesday's closure order from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, shut down that afternoon.
Pajarito Mountain first announced it would stay open into April, then acceded Monday to the governor's “request” that all ski areas cease operations. Parent company Mountain Capital Partners also chose on to shutter Sipapu on Monday, and Arizona Snowbowl closed the following day.
“We are skiers at heart and today’s decision was a difficult one for all of us," managing partner James Coleman said. "While many of our employees and customers wanted us to remain open … We’ve decided to move forward with the governor’s recommendation to end ski operations.”
Vail Resorts announced Tuesday it would close all its North American resorts, including Breckenridge, Colo., and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, but that it would consider reopening them at a later date.
That’s wishful, and perhaps counterproductive thinking, and I doubt any Colorado areas or any in the hemisphere will reopen this season.
While being on the slopes seemed to be only a good thing, Ski Santa Fe’s manager Ben Abruzzo said on Facebook, “In the last weeks we have all watched the world and our lives change with the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing, school closures and empty grocery store shelves are part of our daily conversations. In all of this, we at Ski Santa Fe have been asking ourselves what we should be doing in the face of these changes. Our answers have changed daily and sometimes hourly. While it is certainly possible to ski and ride while maintaining the recommended distance from one another, the reality is that lift lines, restrooms, food facilities, the rental shop and our social nature make social distancing at a ski area nearly impossible.”
A few days later, I have to agree. Stopping this pandemic in its relatively early stage is key to beating it. But what a strange and unexpected way to end the 2019-20 ski season.
Concluded Abruzzo, “Over these next weeks and months let us all focus on what is important; our friends, loved ones, and the amazing Ski Santa Fe community and family. Next winter will be here before we know it and I look forward to seeing you on opening day.”
Amen.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.