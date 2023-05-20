There’s a relaxed and laid-back feel to the annual Santa Fe SkateFest that appeals to the otherwise energetic coaching style of Tom Zakrajsek.

A legend in his field, having mentored multiple Olympians and a long list of skaters who’ve gone on to success at the national and international level, Coach Tom Z, as he’s often referred, was on hand for Friday night’s senior women’s short program at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.

He traveled from his training center at the Broadmoor Skating Club in Colorado Springs, Colo., to watch his latest rising star, Maryn Pierce, win the short program competition. The two said this weekend marks four years since they began working with one another.

Recommended for you