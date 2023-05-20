From top left clockwise, Ellie Clopp performs in the Santa Fe SkateFest’s junior women’s free skate competition Saturday, while Maryn Pierce, Tara Prasad and Michelle Lee compete in senior women’s division events. Prasad, who is India’s national champion, said she’s using the event at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice rink to perfect her routine ahead of what she hopes is a run to the Olympic Games in three years.
From top left clockwise, Ellie Clopp performs in the Santa Fe SkateFest’s junior women’s free skate competition Saturday, while Maryn Pierce, Tara Prasad and Michelle Lee compete in senior women’s division events. Prasad, who is India’s national champion, said she’s using the event at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice rink to perfect her routine ahead of what she hopes is a run to the Olympic Games in three years.
There’s a relaxed and laid-back feel to the annual Santa Fe SkateFest that appeals to the otherwise energetic coaching style of Tom Zakrajsek.
A legend in his field, having mentored multiple Olympians and a long list of skaters who’ve gone on to success at the national and international level, Coach Tom Z, as he’s often referred, was on hand for Friday night’s senior women’s short program at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
He traveled from his training center at the Broadmoor Skating Club in Colorado Springs, Colo., to watch his latest rising star, Maryn Pierce, win the short program competition. The two said this weekend marks four years since they began working with one another.
“I would not be where I am in my career without Tom,” Pierce said. “Not only has he taught me so much on the ice, but off it it’s been about determination and perseverance toward all my goals. But right now we’re working toward a triple axle.”
Zakrajsek said the jump will eventually become part of Pierce’s routine, but being in Santa Fe this weekend has been more about taking a different approach. With Santa Fe marking the start of this season’s competitive skating schedule, the first two days of the three-day SkateFest has been about trying new things, working out the kinks and being more observant as a coach.
“This is the perfect place to do it,” he said. “For us it’s an easy drive from Colorado Springs [and] it’s high altitude, and when I’m here, in particular, I try to do as little coaching as possible and do a lot more observing.”
One of Santa Fe’s more treasured annual sporting events, the SkateFest — organized and sponsored by the Santa Fe Skating Club and its president, Tammy Berendzen — it has become the ideal place for skaters with international goals to take a breather and prepare for bigger stops down the road.
While most of this weekend’s competitors hail from New Mexico, the event draws some of the top regional competition at all levels. Santa Fe’s draw as a relaxed and welcoming site is the appeal for the majority of the top skaters on hand this weekend.
For Tara Prasad, it’s all in preparation for a possible run to the Olympics in 2026.
India’s national champion, she’s building her portfolio in hopes of performing on the biggest stage of all. On Friday night, it included a little stumble after she wrapped up her routine in the short program. As she turned to leave the ice she lost her balance and unfolded onto her stomach at center ice. She laughed it off moments later, chalking it up to a combination of clumsiness, asthma and not being in the physical shape she needs to be in.
“I just started back at practice maybe a week ago,” she said.
Being the best skater in the world’s most populated country does bring a sense of pride, she said, but the goal has always been the Olympics. She needs to get a high enough score at the world championships to earn India’s spot at the Winter Games.
She’s not quite to that level yet, but it’s still three long years until the games in Italy, and Santa Fe SkateFest is a good place to begin the journey. This isn’t the first time she’s been to Santa Fe, so the familiarity of being here allows her to hone her desire to use the audience to carry her through her routine.
“I’ll look into the faces of the judges and the people sitting around the building when I’m out there,” she said. “It’s easier to see them here, to look up and watch them as I do a jump.”
Michelle Lee does that, too, although it’s only with one person. Her mother moonlights as her manager, booking agent and biggest fan. The two always make eye contact just before Lee begins every routine.
“Just a look, to see her face and then get that start,” Lee said. “She’s always there, very supportive.”
The GCCC’s bleacher seats were scattered with a few dozen fans for Friday’s competition. Free to the public, the event saw the crowd come and go during Saturday’s various age group routines.
There are bigger stops down the road for most of this weekend’s skaters, events with brighter spotlights and considerably more pressure. Right now, however, it’s just about going through the routine using
Santa Fe as a springboard for future success — which a number of SkateFest alumni have gone on to do.
“It’s one or the reasons we enjoy being in places like this,” Zakrajsek said.
With that, Pierce echoed a line Coach Tom Z gave her years ago: “I would say ice freezes at
32 degrees everywhere in the world, so I personally feel that every time I get to step on the ice it’s an opportunity for me. The special thing about competition is, I’m the only one on the ice, so being here or anywhere else — it’s basically all the same.”