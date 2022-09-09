090922_JG_SFv.Silver1.jpg

Fans wait out a weather delay at Ivan Head Stadium on Friday night before what was supposed to be the start of the Santa Fe High versus Silver game.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Grab a breakfast burrito and some coffee and come down to Ivan Head Stadium for a Saturday morning football game.

That’s right. Friday night’s nondistrict football game between Silver and Santa Fe High was washed away by a deluge of thunderstorms that hit the city Friday evening. After several conversations among referees and the coaches and administrators for both schools, all parties agreed to play at 9:30 a.m. at Ivan Head Stadium.

Demons head coach Andrew Martinez said it was unfair for Silver to travel most of Friday to Santa Fe, only to leave town without playing. When the second of two lightning delays occurred before 8 p.m., it was decided the game wouldn’t be played that day.

Popular in the Community