Grab a breakfast burrito and some coffee and come down to Ivan Head Stadium for a Saturday morning football game.
That’s right. Friday night’s nondistrict football game between Silver and Santa Fe High was washed away by a deluge of thunderstorms that hit the city Friday evening. After several conversations among referees and the coaches and administrators for both schools, all parties agreed to play at 9:30 a.m. at Ivan Head Stadium.
Demons head coach Andrew Martinez said it was unfair for Silver to travel most of Friday to Santa Fe, only to leave town without playing. When the second of two lightning delays occurred before 8 p.m., it was decided the game wouldn’t be played that day.
The sticking point was assigning an officiating crew for the game. Initially, Martinez said there were no officials available for Saturday. In talking with New Mexico Officials Association northeast region assigner John Baca and former region assigner Steven Aragon, all parties agreed to play at 9:30 a.m.
“We knew it was going to be at either 8, 9 or 10 [in the morning], depending on officials,” Martinez said. “If it wasn’t for that, [the Colts] were going home and that was that.”
Santa Fe Public Schools athletic director Marc Ducharme said the district was able to find lodging for the Silver team at a reasonable price, and added SFPS and Silver Consolidated Schools will share the cost.
“The last thing you want to do is not play a game,” Ducharme said. “This is for the kids. Kids want to play, and they’re willing to stay. You won’t hear one complaint from them at 9:30 in the morning.”
The game was scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff, but a thunderstorm that hovered over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains forced players into the locker room as warmups began at 6.
The storm steadily moved away, and school officials announced an 8:50 p.m. kickoff after an hour, but minutes after that, a second storm from the west swooped into the region with lightning and several downpours.
It is the second straight week Santa Fe High was involved in a game affected by lightning. Last week’s 47-0 loss to St. Michael’s was halted twice almost three hours by lightning. The game, which started just after noon, ended by 5:13 p.m.