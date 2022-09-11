Notes from the North

Silver’s football team had itself an interesting weekend, unexpectedly staying overnight in Santa Fe after a strong storm forced last Friday’s game against Santa Fe High to be postponed.

The Colts had to take up residence in a local hotel, the only option to driving six-plus hours empty-handed back home. Head coach Jerome Ortiz said not playing was never an option.

“You schedule 10 games a year and you want to play every one,” he said. “To come all this way and go home without getting on the field would have been tough.”

