Silver’s football team had itself an interesting weekend, unexpectedly staying overnight in Santa Fe after a strong storm forced last Friday’s game against Santa Fe High to be postponed.
The Colts had to take up residence in a local hotel, the only option to driving six-plus hours empty-handed back home. Head coach Jerome Ortiz said not playing was never an option.
“You schedule 10 games a year and you want to play every one,” he said. “To come all this way and go home without getting on the field would have been tough.”
The game did get played the following morning with a 9:30 a.m. kickoff that had the look and feel of a YAFL game. For Ortiz, it was something of a surreal experience because the last time Silver played a game in Ivan Head Stadium was the 2012 Class 3A state championship game against St. Michael’s.
“I was on the staff for that one,” he said. “[It’s] something I think about a lot because we had some pretty good teams back then.”
The Colts, in fact, made it to the finals two years in a row. They lost both times; in 2012, the Horsemen capped an undefeated season with a 10-7 win at Ivan Head. The following year, Robertson rolled to a 34-7 win in what was Leroy Gonzalez’s first title as Cardinals head coach. It also dropped Silver to 1-9 in state championship game appearances.
“Yeah, there are some memories in this place,” Ortiz said, scanning Ivan Head Stadium before walking off the field to the team bus. “But we do love coming here, and the people here have been great to us. I told [Demons coach Andrew Martinez] that we’d be happy to keep this rivalry going beyond next year.”
Santa Fe High has a two-year contract for a home-and-home series with Silver. The Demons will play in Silver City in the fall of 2023. Ortiz has suggested another two-year deal that would extend their annual meetings through the 2025 football season.
Four of the six officials who worked Saturday afternoon’s
St. Michael’s-Los Alamos football game also called that morning’s Santa Fe High-Silver game. Most of that crew at Ivan Head had already been assigned to work the game at St. Mike’s, but postponing the game at Santa Fe High due to weather only complicated things and made for a long day for those officials.
It underscores the shortage of referees and game officials in all sports. That shortage will again impact the Horsemen, as they’ll play two Saturday night contests because of a paucity of available refs. St. Michael’s next game, Saturday, Sept. 24, kicks off at 6 p.m. Their district game against Raton later this season will also be on a Saturday night.
In short: If you’re available, become an official. The kids need you.
Looking for a surprise team in Class 3A volleyball? Try Santa Fe Indian School. Even though the Lady Braves volleyball team didn’t make it to the gold bracket of the Tournament of Champions over the weekend, they went 2-1 in the silver portion at Capital to take third place after beating Valencia in four games.
That gives SFIS a 7-1 record, which is second-best in 3A behind undefeated and top-ranked
St. Michael’s. The Lady Braves play host to their own Dig Pink Classic starting Friday, then play at Mora on Sept 22 before heading into District 2-3A play.
SFIS will find out just where it stands in the 3A pecking order with its district opener — an away match against reigning 3A champion Las Vegas Robertson on Sept. 29.
Los Alamos continues to flex its cross-country muscles, as usual. The boys won the high school division of Adams State University’s Joe I. Vigil Open on Saturday in Alamosa, Colo. The boys team won the meet with a low score of
44 points, beating Alamosa by 24 points. The Hilltoppers placed three in the top 10 and its scoring five finished in the top 16.
On the girls side, Alamosa and Los Alamos flipped positions, with the Mean Moose (that’s right) outpointing the Lady ’Toppers 32-44 on the strength of its scoring five placing in the top 11.
Santa Fe High’s boys team had a respectable showing, taking ninth out of 18 teams, while the girls were 16th.
The 2022 New Mexico Open takes place this week in Hobbs. The three-day tournament starts Wednesday at the Rockwind Community Links.
It’s an event that dates to 1954 and was won three times by Santa Fe’s Gene Torres, a recent inductee into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame.
Former PGA great Lee Trevino won the event in 1972.
Santa Fe’s lone entrant this year is Garrett Howell out of The Club at Las Campanas.