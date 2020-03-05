The Lobos were saved by Vegas Vance on Wednesday.
They were done in by Sin City Sam on Thursday.
Relegated to the bench for a critical five-minute span of the second half of a Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against New Mexico, Utah State’s foul-plagued Sam Merrill saved the Aggies’ NCAA bubble dreams by kickstarting a 29-13 run over the final nine-plus minutes en route to a 75-70 victory that put a fitting end to a frustrating season for the Lobos.
Merrill finished with 29 points and never did pick up that fifth foul. His 3-pointer with 2:43 left in the game gave the Aggies a 68-65 lead, then they scored five unanswered points to close things out in the final 68 seconds.
The Lobos simply had no answers for the Aggies’ resurgence and, in particular, for Merrill.
“Sam Merrill, Sam Merrill, Sam Merrill,” said UNM head coach Paul Weir when asked about the Utah State senior afterward. “I’m gonna see this kid in my dreams for a long time. Trey Kell, part two. Yeah, sorry, Sam Merrill. He’s amazing, he should be in the NBA Draft, he kicked our ass, he kicked my ass, he’s a great basketball player. I wish him all the best. He was exceptional tonight.”
Weir kicked off his postgame press conference by looking like a man whose team’s emotional rollercoaster of a season had finally caught up to him. He momentarily broke down as he took the podium for his initial statement, lowering his head and scratching the back of his neck as he sniffled into the microphone.
Earlier in the day he dealt with yet another disciplinary issue as he sent troubled guard Vante Hendrix back to Albuquerque for reasons still not clear.
When asked directly about it all Weir said was, “Really didn’t do anything serious at all. Given the time, the intensity of today and the moment, I just felt like we were better off without him.”
He followed that with a noncommittal answer about whether or not Hendrix will be part of the program next season. A sophomore transfer from Utah, Hendrix is just the latest in a long line of distractions the team had to deal with this season, starting with a preseason issue with Corey Manigault to in-season suspensions of JJ Caldwell, Carlton Bragg, Keith McGee and JaQuan Lyle.
Toss in a handful of injuries, the exit of the team’s backup point guard and an endless parade of chemistry issues, and it’s easy to see how the weight of the world finally took its toll on Weir after watching his team let an MWC semifinal bid slip right through its fingers.
“Our team, we’ve been through so much,” said junior Vance Jackson. “We’ve had so many adversities, you know what I’m saying. We’ve had so many highs and lows.”
The hero in Wednesday’s opening round win over San Jose State, Jackson was held to 11 points Thursday. He was just 2-for-11 on 3-point shots and was called for a flagrant-1 foul in the second half when he and Aggies 7-foot center Neemias Queta got their arms tangled on a rebound.
Queta and Merrill both finished with four fouls but each was on the floor as the Aggies stormed back from the brink. Queta had just eight points and seven rebounds as the game became a battle of the guards. For various stretches during the game the Lobos went with a five-guard lineup.
Lyle had 20 points in his final college appearance while Manigault had 18 with six rebounds in his swan song. Both he and Jackson lauded Weir for his coaching and leadership, comments that only seemed to stir Weir’s emotions even more.
The third-year Lobos coach said the plan is to return for a fourth season in 2020-21. He has coached UNM to a pair of 19-win seasons during his tenure but the program has now gone six straight seasons without reaching the 20-win plateau.
Thursday’s loss will go down as one of the more painful of Weir’s career. The Lobos opened both halves with a prolonged cold spell. Utah State led by as many as 13 in the early going before UNM rallied to tie it at 33 by halftime.
The rallied again after a slow start to the second half as the Aggies played most of the game with just one true ball handler, Merrill. That’s because th team’s other point guard, Abel Porter, logged just 15 minutes while nursing a sore back. The Lobos responded by ratcheting up the pressure against Utah State’s guards. It produced 17 turnovers but it was UNM’s own sloppy play — the Lobos had 21 miscues – that allowed the Aggies to crawl back into it.
NOTES
Lobos fans probably noticed a familiar name on Utah State’s roster. Sean Bairstow is a freshman guard with the Aggies and is the younger brother of ex-UNM great Cameron Bairstow. The elder Bairstow was the MWC’s player of the year as a senior and was later drafted by the Chicago Bulls. Sean Bairstow played 20 minutes in Thursday’s game, missing his only shot and failing to score. He had as many fouls (four) as he had rebounds and assists combined. "Bairstow's numbers aren't going to show it but I thought he was unbelievable for us," said Utah State head coach Craig Smith.
