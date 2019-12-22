The Northern New Mexico College men’s basketball team was down to seven players for Friday’s game at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. That was the result of 11 Eagles who were suspended for their part in a Dec. 15. fight against Haskell Indian Nations University.
Despite that challenge, Northern New Mexico comported itself well in a 63-47 loss to the NCAA Division II Mountain Lions. Without much of a bench, Eagles head coach Ryan Cordova played three starters at least 35 minutes, and 2017 Capital graduate Jeremy Anaya played 38 minutes. He had nine points and seven rebounds.
Damione Thomas, a 2019 Las Cruces Oñate graduate, was taken off in his redshirt year and responded with 14 points and five rebounds. He tied Albuquerque Cibola graduate Ricardo Zambrano for the team high in points.
Cordova said Friday night he will have eight players available for the Dec. 29 contest at New Mexico State and be up to 12 players for its rematch against Haskell on Jan. 2.
Speak now or forever hold your peace.
Kalen Ryden picked an interesting time to sign his contract with the New Mexico United, putting pen to paper during his wedding reception. The team posted a few pictures to its Instagram account, he and his blushing bride posing with the contract laid out on the table in front of them.
A defender, Ryden became the second player signed by the team this offseason. He is one of 17 players currently under contract for next season. Fifteen are returning players from the team’s inaugural run this year.
“Kalen Ryden brings two major qualities to our club that will make an immediate impact,“ said United coach Troy Lesesne. “First, his mentality to compete and win is infectious. Secondly, he loves to defend and make life difficult for his opponents.”
Ryden spent the last two seasons with USL Championship club Real Monarchs SLC, where he appeared in 67 matches with nine goals and three assists.
He played in college at Oral Roberts and Tulsa before turning pro, getting married and signing a contract on his wedding day with the United.
The Capital girls basketball team lost 59-40 to Kirtland Central on Saturday in a nondistrict game. Facing the third-ranked team in Class 4A, Capital was within 36-22 at the half but a two-point third quarter proved to be the breaking point in Kirtland’s win.
The only player to record a point in the third was Rebecca Sorensen, who ended up leading the team with 16 points. Meanwhile, junior post Ethena Silva started off strong, with seven of her 12 points in the opening quarter. However, Tatelyn Manheimer one-upped her with 11 points in the opening quarter that included three 3-pointers. She hit four on the day and had 14 points to lead the Lady Broncos, who improved to 7-2 on the season but 6-0 against in-state compeititon.
Capital (4-5) returns to play Jan. 2 against Rio Rancho. A key game Jan. 4 pits the Lady Jaguars against a 7-3 Rio Rancho Cleveland team.
Danny Gonzales isn’t messing around.
During his introductory press conference he said season ticket sales for the 2020 season would go on sale immediately, which they have. Sort of. The University of New Mexico announced Thursday that fans can secure seats for every home game next fall with a $20 deposit through the school’s online ticket portal.
The Lobos will play six games at Dreamstyle Stadium in 2020, starting with the season opener against Idaho State on Aug. 29. The only other nonconference home game will be Oct. 3 against UMass. Mountain West dates, which will be announced next spring, will come against Boise State, Nevada, San Jose State and Wyoming.
Gonzales has also lived up to his promise that he’d be out and about with the public. He attended Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl tailgate with Brian Urlacher and sat with his family in the front row for Sunday’s Lobos-Houston Baptist men’s basketball game in The Pit.
The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2019 class of inductees, and included on that list was St. Michael’s great Nick Pino, who died in November from complications from diabetes. The 7-foot-1 Pino, a 1963 graduate of the school who earned the nickname “Nick the Stick”, held New Mexico’s single-season high school scoring record for 50 years and went on to play at Kansas State University.
As a senior with the Wildcats, he helped the program to the Big-8 title as he averaged 11.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. A knee injury late in the season short-circuited his professional career, as he earned a tryout with the Los Angeles Lakers before settling into a career in the insurance industry.
Pino is among seven members of the class, which includes Albuquerque Cibola graduate and 11-year NFL player Alan Branch, MMA fighter Holly Holm, New Mexico State men’s basketball player Jimmy Collins, Albuquerque boxer Danny Romero, Hobbs and Texas Tech basketball player Carolyn Thompson and Hobbs basketball player and college basketball coach Rob Evans.
The (insert non-toxic corporate sponsor here) New Mexico Bowl had the look and feel of a Lobos home game on Saturday.
The ESPN-owned college football game drew just 18,823 fans, a record low for the annual event that dates to 2006. The previous low was 24,610 for the Nevada-Arizona matchup in 2012, a wildly entertaining game that UA won 49-48 by outscoring the Wolf Pack 21-3 in the fourth quarter.
It begs the question, is this it for the New Mexico Bowl? Saturday’s game ended the worst year on record for the game that made national headlines this fall when its title sponsor, DreamHouse Productions, came under fire when media reports revealed that the sponsor did not have a business license and didn’t actually exist.
San Diego State won this year’s game, crushing Central Michigan 48-11. The last two New Mexico Bowls have had a combined margin of 76 points.
