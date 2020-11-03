It didn’t take long for a few catch phrases to emerge after the University of New Mexico’s season-opening loss on Halloween night at San Jose State.
The Lobos’ defense swarmed to the ball. The players showed energy and passion. Rocky Long’s guys demonstrated plenty of potential.
Coach Danny Gonzales said none of those things were necessarily true after losing by three possessions and getting shredded on defense. The only things that mattered to him were the final score (a 38-21 loss) and the reality that help is on the way.
Four key players in the Lobos’ paper-thin secondary — projected starters Dante Martin, Nico Bolden, Michael LoVett and Tony Collier, a 5-11 senior cornerback — missed the opener but are expected to return for Saturday’s game at Hawaii.
For weeks heading into the opener, Gonzales spoke about the secondary being the biggest question mark of all. It was his biggest concern thanks to an influx of new and inexperienced players and a glaring lack of depth. His worst fears came true in a game that revealed gaping holes in UNM’s attack.
The Lobos’ familiar 3-3-5 defensive scheme, made famous by the golden years of Long’s tenure as head coach more than a decade ago, was rechristened against San Jose State. To say it didn’t go well is an understatement. The Spartans roasted the defense to the tune of 580 yards and five touchdown passes by quarterback Nick Starkel, named the Mountain West player of the week for his efforts.
His 467 yards passing pushed UNM’s defense to the very bottom of Division I football’s stat line for total defense. Of the 103 teams to have played a game through last week, no one was statistically worse than the Lobos.
The team at the top? San Diego State, the program built to prominence by Long’s 3-3-5 during the tenure he had there.
“There’s no excuses. We should have played better,” Gonzales said. “We have a long way to go to be able to set the culture of what we want. And the expectation — I mean, when a guy catches the ball out on an out route, there should be four or five guys trying to beat him up, and we’re getting one or two guys there and they’re softly laying on him. The demeanor isn’t right.”
Long said before the game that he’d only installed about one-quarter of the defensive playbook, that the heavy lifting will be done in the coming days now that the team is able to conduct full-contact practices for the first time since mid-October when New Mexico’s public health order began limiting gathering to no more than five people.
With the team’s home in Las Vegas, Nev., for at least the next few days, Gonzales is finally able to catch his breath and take a few positive lessons from the opener. He said he thought true freshman Tavian Combs did well in the first game of his college career, as did a number of other unproven players.
“He did some really good things,” Gonzales said. “We made some knucklehead mistakes. I mean, we made a lot of assignment mistakes in coverage. I think part of that is the speed of the game. That stuff was happening a lot faster than some of those boys have ever seen before in their life.”
Junior cornerback Nic Wilson was one of 10 Lobos making his first start at the Division I level, as was Combs.
“Shoot, last year about now [Combs] was getting ready for homecoming in high school,” Gonzales said. “The speed of that is significant from high school or whatever level they come from. It’s a fast game, so I think now that they have one under their belt, it will help.”
LOBOS NOTES
The Lobos had Tuesday off as NCAA rules require schools to give their student-athletes a chance to vote. Since the team left for Las Vegas, Nev., on Monday morning, that doesn’t apply to UNM. Gonzales said a number of players voted early but it’s unclear exactly how many players were waiting until Tuesday to head to the polls. ... Saturday’s game at Hawaii starts at 9 p.m. Mountain time and will not be part of the MWC’s broadcast package on FOX or CBS. It will instead by broadcast on Spectrum, which is typically not part of standard channels available to most cable and satellite subscribers. ... Lobos punter Tyson Dyer wasn’t named the Mountain West’s special teams player of the week but he was named the national punter of the week by the Ray Guy Award watch list. He had six punts against San Jose State, averaging 44.8 yards with five kicks landing inside the Spartans’ 20. ... The start time for the Nov. 14 home game against Nevada has been set for 4:30 p.m. The real question is where that game will be played and that likely won’t known until early next week.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.