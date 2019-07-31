Shifting landscape makes it harder for Lobos to find foes

He’s done everything but beg.
Well, no, he’s actually kind of done that, too.
As Paul Weir puts the finishing touches on the 2019-20 schedule for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, he took a few minutes Wednesday to talk about how tough it is to find anyone willing to put the Lobos on the docket, be it in Albuquerque or on the road.
With Power Five conferences expanding their in-league slates to include more games against one another, it means fewer nonconference opportunities for mid-majors like New Mexico to find any takers. It’s one reason why the only potential major-conference teams on UNM’s schedule are both at neutral sites in made-for-TV tournaments in the Eastern time zone during Thanksgiving week.
“As their conference schedules have expanded,” he said, “their willingness to play these kinds of games has drastically diminished. They don’t need our game anymore.”
The Lobos have two open dates remaining on what will likely be a 31-game schedule. One of them will likely be an exhibition or scrimmage in The Pit, or possibly an out-of-market venture like last year’s trip to Hobbs at Tasker Arena.
The Lobos will play Auburn and, potentially, Wisconsin in the Legends Classic as part of a 13-game nonconference layout. There’s the annual home-and-home with New Mexico State and the continuation of the rivalry with UTEP.
UNM is one of eight teams in the Legends Classic. They’ll play the first two rounds in The Pit against Wisconsin-Green Bay (Nov. 13) and McNeese State (Nov. 16), then head to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for a guaranteed matchup against Final Four participant Auburn on Nov. 25 and a potential date with Wisconsin the following night.
Other home dates include New Mexico State, Grand Canyon, Cal State Northridge, UC Davis, Montana and Houston Baptist. The only true road games are UTEP and the Aggies. The last regular season game could either come at home or away, Weir said.
The Lobos were left with an open date after the Mountain West Conference and Missouri Valley Conference decided to discontinue their crossover rivalry games in December.
“We attempt over and over and over again to find really good regional opponents that we would love to play, that we would love to start series with,” he said. “There is no rock or stone unturned. There is no call that hasn’t been made to all of those schools, to borderline beg them to start scheduling opportunities with us. It just comes down to finding a willing and able partner in that dance.”
Use pencil, not pen
The roster remains a work in progress as at least 15 players were on campus over the summer vying for 13 scholarship spots. Weir said every player who was on the team at the end of last season had his scholarship renewed, meaning the only losses were seniors Anthony Mathis and Dane Kuiper, as well as outgoing transfer Vladimir Pinchuk.
Point guard J.J. Caldwell has taken one of those spots. The Texas A&M transfer didn’t gain eligibility until mid-July. Another is expected to be freshman Emmanuel Andrew, with the final two spots going to either Daniel Headdings, Vante Hendrix or Antwan January. Sophomores Clay Patterson and Jordan Arroyo will return as walk-ons.
Oversigning the roster is just the latest trend in college basketball recruiting, Weir said. Every player he talks to understands the situation. They come to UNM knowing a scholarship may not be available when it’s all said and done.
“It’s nothing of malicious intent, it’s nothing of kids getting run off, it’s nothing of that nature at all,” Weir said. “It’s just us preparing for some maybe not making [academic eligibility].”
It’s science, yo
Weir’s first season at UNM produced 19 wins thanks to a ragtag group of players (see Joe Furstinger) whose chemistry off the court was perhaps better than its talent on it. Last year’s team had the talent but lacked the leadership and the camaraderie.
This year it may be a perfect marriage of skills and kinship. The early returns are promising, according to the coach.
“Our chemistry this summer — and I think the guys just kind of connectedness — has been much better than I anticipated,” Weir said. “The leadership, the ownership is vastly superior to anything since I’ve been here.”
Without saying as much, it was a dig at the senior leadership from last year’s team. Gone are Mathis and Kuiper. In their place are the team’s two oldest players, by age, in senior Carlton Bragg and junior JaQuan Lyle. The pair are rooming together off campus but have assumed the role of leaders both on and off the court.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say there’s just a different vibe around our program this summer,” Weir said.