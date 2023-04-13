012623_JG_LarryChavez3.jpg

Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez applauds teachers who have received or renewed their national board certification during a Jan. 26 school board meeting at Santa Fe Public Schools’ district office.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

For perhaps the first time ever, Santa Fe Public Schools has a seat at the table of the New Mexico Activities Association’s Board of Directors.

Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez was recently elected to be the Large-School Division, Area D representative on the 12-member board.

The board, established in 1997, serves as the NMAA’s policy-making body and is responsible for the application of federal, state and local laws as well as organization’s rules and regulations regarding interscholastic activities/athletics for New Mexico schools.

