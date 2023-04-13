Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez applauds teachers who have received or renewed their national board certification during a Jan. 26 school board meeting at Santa Fe Public Schools’ district office.
For perhaps the first time ever, Santa Fe Public Schools has a seat at the table of the New Mexico Activities Association’s Board of Directors.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez was recently elected to be the Large-School Division, Area D representative on the 12-member board.
The board, established in 1997, serves as the NMAA’s policy-making body and is responsible for the application of federal, state and local laws as well as organization’s rules and regulations regarding interscholastic activities/athletics for New Mexico schools.
Chavez’s first meeting in his new position will be the board’s final board meeting of the school year June 1.
The board hires, sets the duties, evaluates and establishes salaries for the executive director. The board also approves the budget as submitted by the executive director as it relates to the salaries of all staff. The board acts upon items which are to be submitted to the membership through the referenda process.
Chavez, who is in this second year as the district superintendent, brings with him a varied résumé. He took over as district superintendent in 2021, replacing Veronica Garcia. He was previously the district associate superintendent of athletics/activities and school support from 2020-21, and assistant superintendent of athletics/activities and school support in the 2019-20 school year.
Chavez was hired as the district’s athletics and activities director in 2017 and was the principal and director of education at the state Department of Health’s Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque from 2015-17. Chavez has a master’s degree in special education from New Mexico Highlands University.
Chavez also brings coaching experience as an assistant cross-country and track coach at Rio Rancho High School prior to that. As a student, he competed in basketball, track and field and cross-country at Santa Rosa High School before graduating in 1996.