A year ago, Dontrell Aguilar said the crowds at Santa Fe Indian School baseball games showed up for the other team.

Now, the pendulum swings in the other direction.

Funny what coming so close to an appearance in the Class 3A championship game can do for a program that lost two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, the Braves pushed eventual 3A runner-up East Mountain to the brink but found themselves on the wrong end of a walk-off ending as the Timberwolves won 7-6.

