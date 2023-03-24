Santa Fe Indian School 16, East Mountain 0 (three innings)
What happened: For two innings Friday, the Lady Braves were locked in a scoreless duel with the Timberwolves in the semifinals of the West Las Vegas Tournament. SFIS head coach Oliver Torres saw too many fly balls to center field, which meant his hitters had to change their approach.
“We like to say the worst hit in softball is a pop-up,” Torres said. “So, I told the girls we need more line drives. We were hitting the ball, but we needed to let the ball travel a little bit more and hit the ball solid.”
That happened in the third inning as SFIS exploded for all of its runs, which was more than enough with senior Shade-Phea Young pitching.
Top players: Young was a walk away from another perfect game but settled for a no-hitter.
What’s next: The Lady Braves (6-0) take on District 2-3A rival West Las Vegas for the tournament title at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
Baseball
Las Vegas Robertson 16, Santa Fe Indian School 8
What happened: In a battle between district rivals with state-title aspirations, the Cardinals jumped out to an 8-1 lead through two innings and never let the Braves get closer than 13-8 before advancing to the West Las Vegas Tournament championship game Saturday afternoon. Robertson jumped all over SFIS sophomore starter Wynn Tsosie, who made it through the first two innings, allowing eight runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk.
Top players: Junior Jermey Martinez and eight grader Kale Loratto were both 2-for-3 for the Braves with a double and two RBIs. Takoda Jones was 3-for-4 with a run scored.
What’s next: Robertson (4-1) takes on Taos for the tournament title at 4:15 p.m. SFIS (6-1) plays West Las Vegas for third place at 2 p.m.