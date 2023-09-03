A recent nondistrict football game offered a sportsmanship moment for the ages. During Santa Fe Indian School’s football game at Socorro on Aug. 25, coaches from both schools agreed to have Socorro senior Felipe “Flip” Valles take the field for a few snaps.

Valles suffers from a neurodevelopmental disorder with microcephaly, ataxia and epilepsy. His condition leaves him with significant issues with his balance because, per a report by the New Mexico Activities Association, his brain never fully grew and developed.

“Even with these challenges, he is everything that is good about our program,” said Socorro coach Damien Ocampo.

