A recent nondistrict football game offered a sportsmanship moment for the ages. During Santa Fe Indian School’s football game at Socorro on Aug. 25, coaches from both schools agreed to have Socorro senior Felipe “Flip” Valles take the field for a few snaps.
Valles suffers from a neurodevelopmental disorder with microcephaly, ataxia and epilepsy. His condition leaves him with significant issues with his balance because, per a report by the New Mexico Activities Association, his brain never fully grew and developed.
“Even with these challenges, he is everything that is good about our program,” said Socorro coach Damien Ocampo.
Valles attends every practice and is always with the team. Ocampo has tried to find the right opportunity to get Flip into a game, and that opportunity came during SFIS’s visit two weeks ago.
“Flip is very smart and tough and wouldn’t want to have a ‘charity’ play, so we agreed to put him as starting tight end,” said Ocampo. “I can’t tell you how much the officials, as well as coach [Bill] Moon from SFIS, made the night so special for Flip, his family, our community and our team.”
• • •
The Santa Fe High-St. Michael’s football game, won by the Horsemen in a thrilling 27-20 affair, was just the second to be decided by a touchdown or less over the previous 15 games. So, something like a scoreboard malfunction can become more than a nuisance. The game paused at least a half dozen times during the first half of the game as the scoreboard went blank before it was restored after delays of 30 to 45 seconds.
The last time it happened came in the final moments of the first half as the Demons moved the ball all the way to the St. Michael’s 9-yard line. The scoreboard had a glitch by that point in which it would not show the clock winding down by the second, and instead went from “:09” to “:02” and then “:00” before the final whistle blew.
Even more frustrating for Santa Fe High was that the clock did not stop after it earned first downs in the final minute, which likely costed them about 15 seconds — enough time for one more play.
• • •
And then there were 40.
That’s how many teams remain in prep football with either a perfect record (21 in the state’s five 11-man classifications) or are still winless (19). Every week that number dwindles at a consistent rate and that will be no different as time passes. By November we’ll be left with just a couple on either side of the ledger.
Class 6A has only three perfect teams left and one of them, Los Lunas, travels to one of the four unbeatens in 5A (Roswell) this week. It’s one of four matchups between teams that haven’t lost, including Friday’s St. Michael’s (3-0) trip to Los Alamos (3-0) game that is a must-watch for people in these parts.
The Hilltoppers’ defense still hasn’t given up a point. All 20 points Capital scored against L.A. last weekend came on defensive scores; two interception returns and a fumble return.
The fact St. Mike’s still hasn’t lost is a tribute to their defense, a bend-but-don’t-break unit that’s holding things together while the offense continues to evolve at a steady rate. Safe to say the Horsemen’s best days are still ahead of them.
Other matchups of unbeatens this week: Portales (3-0) at home against Valencia (3-0) and Dexter (3-0) at Jal (3-0).
There isn’t a single game pairing winless teams this week. That includes Santa Fe High (0-3) on the road to face Silver (2-1). The Colts haven’t given up a point since Week 1.
The Demons are one of seven winless teams in 6A, the most of any classification. The most deceptive of those is La Cueva, arguably one of the top five teams in 6A and a team certainly good enough to make a deep playoff run. The Bears (0-3) had to forfeit their season-opening win against Rio Rancho and dropped their last two against Cleveland and Centennial.
La Cueva plays unbeaten Volcano Vista on Friday.
• • •
New Mexico Highlands opened its football season last week with a 28-26 loss at Eastern New Mexico. The Cowboys failed to convert a game-tying 2-point conversion with a minute left in the game after rallying from a 21-0 hole at halftime.
To say it was a painful end would be an understatement. Trailing 28-20, Highlands got a 1-yard touchdown run from Johnathan Jerry with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter. The ensuing 2-point try was successful thanks to a Shawntay Mills run, but NMHU was called for illegal procedure. It pushed the ball back to the 8 and the do-over was stuffed.
The game featured the college debut of Santos Salazar, a true freshman who played last season at Capital. Listed as receiver, he got into the game but didn’t have an official stat line; no receptions, never touched the ball.
It was also the debut of Cayden Walton, the state’s all-time leading rusher out of Raton. A true freshman who serves as a backup running back, he had four carries for minus-1 yard against the Greyhounds.
All is not lost. The Cowboys will host Western New Mexico on Saturday night at Sanchez Family Stadium in Las Vegas, N.M. It’s the first of three home games this month.
• • •
Santa Fe High is holding its annual “Swing 4 The Team” Golf Tournament on Oct. 7 at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe. The cost is $125 per player and $500 per team, which includes the cost for a cart, lunch and a swag bag. The tournament will be played in a scramble style with four-person teams. Those paying individually will be placed with other individuals. Deadline to register is Sept. 18.