Girls basketball
Santa Fe Indian School 58, Raton 21
What happened: The Lady Braves seemed to regain their rhythm after almost three weeks off, building a 19-5 lead after a quarter and leading 35-10 at the half of a District 2-3A game Friday in Raton. They also showed great balance, as 11 of 12 player recorded a point in remaining undefeated in district play. After missing 12 of 23 attempts at the free-throw line in Wednesday’s 43-33 win over St. Michael’s, SFIS went 10-for-15 against the Lady Tigers.
Top players: Jordan Torres scored a game-high 13 points for the Lady Braves. Madisen Valdez scored all 12 of her points after the first quarter.
What’s next: SFIS (13-3 overall, 2-0 in 2-3A) gets six days to prepare for a district showdown at Las Vegas Robertson that should also have seeding implications in Class 3A.
Monte del Sol 25, Tierra Encantada 15
What happened: The script flipped for the Lady Dragons in a District 2-2A game in Christian Life Academy. After struggling to score in the first half, Monte del Sol outscored the Lady Alacranes 18-4 in the second half to erase an 11-7 halftime deficit. While the Lady Dragons dialed up the defensive intensity, they also did a better job of running their offense.
“The girls were really patient running our offense and finding the open person to score,” Lady Dragons head coach Ray Roybal said. “They weren’t forcing up shots, and they finally found their groove in the third quarter.”
Top players: Araceli Peña and Daisy Ortiz each scored eight points to lead Monte del Sol, and Ortiz added seven rebounds.
What’s next: The Lady Dragons (3-11, 1-2) travel to Estancia on Tuesday. Tierra Encantada (3-9, 0-3) hosts Academy for Technology and the Classics on Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.