RIO RANCHO
Las Vegas Robertson went on a retreat and Santa Fe Indian School got a spa day.
Taking a momentary break from the softball grind — and just before the Class 3A State Tournament, no less — seemed to be the perfect gift for the 3A’s top two seeds. The District 2-3A foes moved one step closer to a collision course in the state tournament Wednesday.
The No. 1 Lady Braves collected their fifth win of the season over eighth-seeded West Las Vegas, a 12-2 victory in five innings in the 3A quarterfinals at Rio Rancho Cleveland, advancing to a winner’s bracket semifinal matchup against No. 4 Cobre in the double-elimination bracket at 9 a.m. Thursday at Rio Rancho High School. Meanwhile, the second-seeded Lady Cardinals dispatched No. 7 East Mountain in just three innings for a 16-0 win, invoking the 15-run, three-inning mercy rule.
Robertson will take on No. 6 Dexter, which upset third-seeded Ruidoso in a 1-0 thriller.
Both programs can go into Thursday’s action feeling getting away from their sport for a moment was beneficial for their teams.
“We went to the Pojoaque Wellness Center and soaked in the therapy pool,” SFIS head coach Oliver Torres said. “And we still did workouts. We hit the paddleboards and did water training. They’re messing around, and they don’t even realize they’re getting in a workout.”
Robertson head coach David Ulibarri took his team on a retreat in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains over the weekend, using it as a team-bonding experience and a chance to clear their minds.
“We just let them be kids,” Ulibarri said. “We had light practices [during the week], but nothing intense because it’s the end of the season. It’s all about the mental part right now.”
It took 26 innings and a fifth matchup against SFIS for the Lady Dons to finally push across a run.
The breakthrough came in the opening frame, as senor Azlyn Valdez single-handedly scored on a single, a stolen base and a pair of throwing errors by the Lady Braves on her attempt that allowed her to score for a 1-0 lead.
It was an unpleasant wake-up call.
“I threw a couple of bad pitches, and then a couple of errors kinda stuck with us,” SFIS senior pitcher Shadé-Phea Young said.
The Lady Braves (23-1) were resilient, responding with a two-out rally in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Alexis Vigil’s two-run home run to left field for a 2-1 lead.
Torres was especially happy with the bottom half of the lineup and how it stepped up to the plate. No. 6 hitter Hannah Martinez went 2-for-2 and scored two runs. She produced a double to center field that led off the second, and scored on Jocelyn Sanchez’s RBI single for a 3-1 lead. In the fifth, she started the clinching five-run rally with a lead-off single and scored on Abrielle Herrera’s bases-loaded fielder’s choice to make it 8-2. The big hit came from Young, whose bases-loaded triple made it 11-2 and set the stage for her courtesy runner, Delana Aguilar, to score on a wild pitch by Dons reliever Annabelle Ulibarri to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
For Martinez, it was big moment as she showed improved bat control instead of swinging ferociously at hittable pitches.
“It’s just staying focused,” Martinez said. “In practice, I am just catching the speed [of pitches] and doing it in practice.”
Meanwhile, Young pitched another complete game, allowing just three hits while again leaning on a defense that has been mostly steady behind her.
“I’m recognizing that I have my defense behind me, and they are always going to be there to back me up,” Young said.
The Lady Braves face a challenging foe in the Lady Indians, which downed Navajo Prep 12-2 in five innings. The winner will reach the winner’s bracket final that will determine one of the two participant’s in Friday’s 3A title game. Last season, SFIS lost to Robertson in the winner’s bracket final and ended up playing three games in one day to reach the 3A championship. A fatigued Lady Braves team hit the wall in the fourth inning of an 8-1 Lady Cardinals win.
Torres said if his team continues with the approach is has taken all season, he feels like SFIS can take care of business.
“They’re doing everything I’ve asked of them throughout the season,” Torres said.
No. 2 Robertson 16, No. 7 East Mountain 0 (3 innings)
The Lady Cardinals (22-5) did everything right against the Lady Timberwolves, scoring four runs in the first inning before a 10-run second put them in position to make quick work of their quarterfinal opponent.
Sophomore shortstop Alexic Pacheco was Robertson’s big hitter, collecting two home runs, a triple and four RBIs in a 3-for-3 performance. Overall, the team had 15 hits, with Pacheco first baseman Liegha Lucero each getting three hits. Taylor Quintana had a triple, two RBIs and scored twice at the plate, and allowed a hit and three walks as she went the distance in the pitching circle.
“They did their job,” Ulibarri said. “We felt good all week long. This morning, they woke up with a lot of energy. So we knew they were ready to come put and just hit the ball.”
West Las Vegas 6, Navajo Prep 5
The Lady Dons’ day was not done, as they needed a seventh-inning rally to keep their season alive, beating Navajo Prep 6-5 in the elimination bracket.
Needing just one out in the top of the seventh to seal the win, West Las Vegas watched the Lady Eagles score three times on the strength of three hits to tie the score at 5-all.
The Lady Dons took advantage of Hailey Thomas’ muff of Tyre Horner’s fly to left field that put Horner on second.
She reached third on Miquella Sena’s groundout, then raced for home on Ali Otero’s grounder to third base.
However, Horner didn’t touch home plate when she collided with Navajo Prep catcher Kira Begay and the ball bounced away.
After she began to walk away, Horner realized that and touched the plate before Begay could retrieve the ball and tag her.
With the win, West Las Vegas (10-13) will play the Robertson-Dexter loser at 11 a.m. Thursday.
St. Michael’s, the 11th seed in the tournament, did not survive its opening-round elimination game against the Lady Demons, who won 11-0.