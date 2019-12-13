The Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves were at the breaking point Friday.
Starters Cameron Conners and Franki Chavez were spectators on the bench, having fouled out, and it appeared that the host Capital Lady Jaguars had the advantage.
Except they didn’t.
SFIS battled back from deficits of 17-6 and 40-27 to find its way into a tournament championship game for the second straight week. The Lady Braves won 53-49 win in the last semifinal of the Al Armendariz Tournament in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. The Lady Braves (6-1) will face Tohatchi, which beat Crownpoint in the afternoon semi, at 5 p.m. Saturday for the championship. Last week, SFIS lost to Hatch Valley, 56-47, in the Red & Green Hatch Valley Invitational championship.
It seemed that Capital survived the Lady Braves’ rally, scoring eight unanswered points to take a 13-point lead late in the third quarter before Conners scored the final five points of the quarter – scoring all nine of SFIS’ points in the third – to cut the margin to 40-32 heading into the fourth.
The Lady Braves then scored 11 of the next 13 points and took a 43-42 lead on Conner’s bucket with more than 4 minutes left. Conner fouled out on the next possession, but the teams traded the lead four times in the final 2:41.
The final exchange came when Iris Emery completed a three-point play on a scoop shot with 35.6 seconds left to give SFIS a 51-49 lead.
The Lady Jaguars tried to respond, but a pass to Ethena Silva on the left wing bounced off of her hands and out of bounds. Hunter Garcia knocked down a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to cap the scoring.
Conner finished with a team-high 17 points, while Emery added 12 and Garcia added 10.
Silva led Capital with 16 points, while Rebecca Sorensen added 14.
The Lady Jaguars (3-3) play Crownpoint at 2 p.m. Saturday for third place.
SemifinalTohatchi 52, Crownpoint 33The Lady Cougars exploded for 22 points in the second quarter to build a 32-16 lead at the half and run away from their District 1-3A foes to advance to the championship game against the Lady Braves.
Cameron Tsosie made her presence felt early with a pair of 3s, and scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the opening quarter – which just so happened to be all of her team’s points at the time. The rest of her team lent a hand in the next quarter, as Tohatchi (5-1) drained five 3-pointers. Aurelia Lowe had two of and Krystal Benally chipped in with 10 points for the game.
Mya Belen led the Lady Eagles with 12 points, and eight came in the first half.
Crownpoint (3-3) plays Capitalfor the third-place game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Consolation bracketSanta Fe High 51, El Paso 46For the second day in a row, the Lady Tigers took a lead into the fourth quarter. For the second day in a row, they couldn’t hold it. The Demonettes (3-3) outscored El Paso 12-6 in the fourth quarter and Olivia Montoya drained a 3 late in the game to secure the win.
Maci Cordova knocked down four 3-pointers to account for all 12 of her points to lead Santa Fe High, and Alexis Espinosa added 10. Anna Yellen led the Lady Tigers (4-7) with 26 points, but she only scored five in the second half.
The Demonettes play Pecos for the consolation championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Pecos 65, Cobre 26The Lady Panthers jumped to a 21-6 lead after a quarter and never let up in downing the Lady Indians. Trinity Herrera led the early onslaught with 12 of her 20 points in the opening eight minutes, then Alexis Gonzales scored nine of her 19 points in the second as Pecos (4-1) built a 42-16 lead at the break.
Cobre forward Skkyla Guck, who had just nine points against Capital on Thursday, rebounded for 22 points, but only two other players scored.
The Lady Indians (2-5) and El Paso will battle for seventh place at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.