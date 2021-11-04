Volleyball
Santa Fe Indian School 3, Santa Fe Prep 2
What happened: For the fourth time in the last five matchups, the two teams went five games. The Lady Braves eked this match out, 21-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-12, 15-12 in the Pueblo Pavilion on Thursday to secure third place in District 2-3A. SFIS pulled it off despite not having practice for almost a week as the players dealt with tribal obligations.
"We gutted it out and I was very pleased with that," SFIS head coach Brian Gurule said.
Meanwhile, Prep continues to look for help around outside hitter Nicole Gonzales. Blue Griffins head coach Kiran Bhakta said it is a work in progress.
"We're getting there," he said. "I think we're playing much better than we were earlier in the year."
Top players: SFIS had Cameron Conners lead the way with 17 kills, while Angelina Geissinger added 16. Haley Aguilar handled all of the setting duties and recorded 33 assists. Prep had Gonzales rack up 31 kills, a block and an ace.
What's next: SFIS (14-9, 6-4 in 2-3A) and Prep (9-12, 4-6) await their seed for the Class 3A State Tournament, which will be announced Sunday.
Monte del Sol 3, Tierra Encantada 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons ended the District 2-2A season and the 2021 season on a strong note, handling the Lady Alacranes, 25-10, 25-12, 26-24. Monte del Sol head coach Chela Butler elected to play all three of her seniors in Game 3, juggling the lineup to ensure they could get on the court. It almost led to a fourth game before senior Daisy Ortiz served out the match after tying the score at 24-all.
"A couple of the girls were like, 'Where do I go? What do I do?'" Butler said. "But we made it work."
Top players: Ortiz finished her Monte del Sol career with 11 aces and 11 assists. Krista Terrazas had nine kills and four aces. June Martinez chipped in with six kills.
What's next: Monte del Sol ends its season at 6-13 overall, 2-4 in 2-2A. Tierra Encantada ends its season at 1-4, 0-6.
